Kevin Costner, Other ‘Yellowstone’ Main Cast Members Absent From 2023 PaleyFest as Series Future Remains Unclear

Fans of Kevin Costner and the rest of the Yellowstone main cast were left disappointed after the whole crew missed the 2023 PaleyFest on Saturday (April 1st).

According to TVLine, the original line-up of PaleyFest included Costner as well as Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and Jacki Weaver. All of them were absent during the festival. However, Josh Lucas (who plays young Dutton) as well as Wendy Moniz (Lynette Perry), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), and Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) were present at the event.

Although Paramount is remaining quiet about the future of Yellowstone, Paramount Network Development President, Keith Cox, reportedly remained optimistic about the show’s future. He stated during a panel at the PaleyFest that he is “very confident” that Costner is committed to the series. He is also hopeful that the show’s production will begin soon.

Costner and the rest of the Yellowstone main cast’s absence from PaleyFest come nearly two months after it was first reported that the show could be coming to an end after its fifth season. It was rumored that Paramount was bringing famed actor Matthew McConaughey to take over in another spinoff show. It was rumored that an alleged rift occurred between Costner and the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

However, Paramount dismissed the rumors about the show ending or McConaughey making his way into the Yellowstone franchise. The production company noted that Costner is considered a “big part” of the Yellowstone franchise. “We hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” it added.

Matthew McConaughey Is Now Set to Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Despite Paramount not giving any updates about Yellowstone’s future, Matthew McConaughey is now starring in an upcoming spinoff.

Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO of ViacomCBS, shared the news with The Hollywood Reporter. He then spoke about the actor’s move into the Yellowstone universe. However, he didn’t reveal any details about the situation with Costner. He did say that the series “wouldn’t be the same” without Costner. “We hope that that stays for a long time to come,” he added.

McCarthy pointed out that no matter how things go with Yellowstone and its future, McConaughey will be moving forward with an upcoming spinoff. The ViacomCBS executive did not disclose any more details about the upcoming spinoff. Nor did he discuss McConaughey’s role (whether he’s a Dutton or not).

Paramount previously didn’t fully admit that the rumors about McConaughey’s involvement in the Yellowstone franchise were true. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”