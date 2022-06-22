Kevin Costner Says the ‘Heart’ of ‘Yellowstone’ Is Never Going Away in America

If there’s one thing we can say about “Yellowstone,” it’s that the show has heart. At its core, “Yellowstone” is about family, land, and a wild spirit. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter from the “Yellowstone” set, Kevin Costner commented on the heart of the show, and why it’s not going anywhere.

When asked about why it took so long for critics and award shows to latch onto “Yellowstone,” Costner replied, “It’s easy to be popular. It’s harder to be relevant. I think Taylor [Sheridan] chose to be relevant to himself, this world. This is what he wants to write about. And so he chose to attend to what he felt was important, some popularity followed, but we didn’t anticipate that, and so I think that’s what we have to do.”

He continued, “What I will say about his is running horses, rivers that flow, mountains that are here, will never be something that people tire of. It’s what’s the story that’s in front of them. So you place a story in front of this and it has an ability to capture someone’s attention […] Somewhere along the line, [Taylor Sheridan] watching, his eyes wide open, seeing what works, understanding a world, it all came together for him. It all came together. You’re watching the architecture of a theatrical artist.”

That heart of “Yellowstone” is those running horses, those rivers and mountains. It’s the landscape, the atmosphere of Montana, and Wyoming, and those wild, untamed places. “Yellowstone” does a great job of making those places seem attainable, yet still undiscovered. And uniquely American need for adventure, for discovery, will never really dissipate.

We’re counting down the days until November 13, when “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres. In the same Hollywood Reporter interview, Kevin Costner shared a small hint about season 5, enough to really get us excited.

“I think it’s safe to say the foot’s on the gas, and we’re not slowing down,” he said. “And what we’ve known is how the show is going to continue. The quality is very high.”

The quality is there, the interest around the nation is there; “Yellowstone” really is the biggest show on television right now. Kelly Reilly recently commented to Vulture that it’s “not the end” of the Duttons, and we really couldn’t be happier. It’s nice to see the cast with the same appreciation for the show that the fans have.

In a recent Sunday Morning interview, Kevin Costner commented on that as well, and how they all hope their work is not “disposable.” He said, “You always hope that your work’s not disposable. But we’ve been working for four years, so I think the lesson there is we worked just as hard the first year and the second year and the third year, and nothing changes with this.”