kevin-costner-speaks-out-about-launching-travel-start-up-hearhere-during-pandemic

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner combined his love for road trips and history and made it into a travel app called HearHere. And he shrugged off concerns about launching it during COVID times.

In an interview this week with CNBC, Costner said it’s all about the idea. All startups have concerns, no matter the timing of the launch.

“Well I’ve been a part of three or four startups in my life,” Kevin Costner said of HearHere. “It’s always a struggle. You don’t anticipate half the things that come at you, you just know it’s going to be a struggle. It’s a miracle when a good idea actually even gets to where it wants to be.”

So what’s HearHere? It’s pretty self-explanatory. A traveler downloads the HearHere app. You allow the app to access your location. And HearHere will send you an audio clip with recommendations of all the cool things to do and see in the area. The clips are three to five minutes long.

Basically, it’s like a digital version of those bronze roadside markers you pass by to get from point A to point B. Costner says he’s the guy who usually stops to read the markers. HearHere is just a different conduit for passing along some historical factoids.

HearHere is available to download from the Apple Apps store. An android launch is expected later this year. The cost is $36 a year.

“I thought this was a really good idea,” Costner said as he launches into a pro road trip pep talk. “I felt it was in the wheelhouse of what I already do in terms of storytelling and my kind of love of history. I’m the guy driving around America … and sees those bronze markers along the way. But I want to stop. I want to read what was there. It’s usually really concisely written, but it’s something of history. And I remember being really thrilled by that, otherwise, you just watch the miles click off … with whoever you’re driving cross country with. And usually, by the time you get cross country, you want to kill them.

“These markers really meant something to me, the history that I would see.,” he said. “If you could get in your car and push an app … that would be something that would appeal to me, to understand who the first people who were here. That was fundamental for me to always start with who were the first people. Because there’s no here without knowing who was there, before.”

“When I’m traveling across the country, my nose doesn’t need to be in a computer,” he said. “It needs to be looking out. So I get thrilled with the truth. It’s not boring to me. In fact, you don’t even have to change the truth to make it exciting. “

Kevin Costner became part of HearHere in August 2020. That’s when Woody Sears, his neighbor in Santa Barbara, told Costner about his idea for a travel app. HearHere received $3.2 million in funding earlier this year. The big investors are Camping World and AAA. Camping World uses the app in its trip planning tool.

The HearHere team, most of whom have a background in travel journalism, research, write, edit and narrate the content. As of last month, the app had 100,000 registered users. There are almost 9,000 stories about places across the United States.