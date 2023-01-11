Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Yellowstone’ After Missing Ceremony Entirely

The catastrophic flooding that continues to grip much of California may have kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from last night’s Golden Globe awards show. However, this certainly didn’t make his securing the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award any less awesome!

Kevin Costner was up for the coveted Golden Globe accolade along with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk as well as Jeff Bridges who scored a nomination for his role in The Old Man. Other nominees were Andor’s Diego Luna and Severance star, Adam Scott. Accepting the coveted award on Costner’s behalf during the January 10 Golden Globe awards was actress, Regina Hall.

This latest Golden Globe award is the third win for Kevin Costner. The longtime actor and silver screen icon scored a win back in 1991 with a Best Director, Motion Picture category win for his behind-the-scenes work on Dances With Wolves. In 2013, Kevin Costner’s initial foray into television brought the star a win in the Best Actor, Miniseries, or Television Film category for his role in Hatfields & McCoys.

Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Revealed He Would Not Be Attending The Ceremony In A Tuesday Instagram Post

Kevin Costner wasn’t able to make the awards show after severe flooding continues to grip the state of California. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday evening, Costner revealed that this devastating flooding is blocking freeways across areas of the state. This, of course, is making travel impossible for many, including the Yellowstone actor.

“Hi, everyone,” Kevin Costner begins in his Insta message.

“Look, I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren’t going to be there,” the longtime actor says as he stands outside his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara,” the actor continues.

“This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out,” Costner explains. “We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night.”

Kevin Costner’s Best Actor in a Drama Series award comes from his fan-favorite performance of the now iconic Yellowstone Ranch patriarch, John Dutton. The series began five seasons ago and continues to bring in massive viewership as fans flock to catch up with the modern western drama series. The Yellowstone midseason finale for season five aired just recently. The second half of season five is expected to hit the airwaves later this summer.