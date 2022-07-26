Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Salary Revealed, And It’s Massive

Wondering how much Kevin Costner makes for one episode of “Yellowstone” season 5? Honestly, you wouldn’t believe me if I told you. I didn’t believe it when I read it. That’s how massive his salary is. It’s safe to say Kevin Costner has made a profitable comeback with “Yellowstone.” Not that he wasn’t always a household name, but now he’s the face of America’s favorite TV show. That’s got to count for something.

And it does, if his paycheck is anything to go by. Waiting for the big reveal? Kevin Costner makes a whopping $1.3 million per episode. Per episode! With season 5 being split into two 7-episode parts, the 14-episode season is making him a massive $18.2 million. While that’s not enough to buy the Dutton ranch–which we can estimate at somewhere between $750 million and $7.5 billion, depending on who’s making the offer and how much acreage you believe the Duttons really have–it’s still a sweet chunk of change.

When Kevin Costner started on “Yellowstone,” though, he made an estimated $500,000 per episode. So, his salary has definitely gone up for season 5. In comparison, his costars Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille were estimated to make about $200,000 per episode during past seasons. That’s still a cool $2 million per season. Currently, it’s unknown if the rest of the cast got a raise for season 5. But, Kevin Costner also has executive producer credits to his name. Possibly they pay him more not only for his high profile status, but for that extra title as well.

All in all, Kevin Costner makes more money for one “Yellowstone” episode than a lot of us have ever seen in our lives. Well, when you’ve got the talent, you make the big bucks, I suppose.

‘1923’ Stars’ Salaries Revealed, and They’re Just a Bit Shy of Kevin Costner’s

Surprisingly, big names Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are getting about $300,000 less than Kevin Costner for “1923.” Arguably, Ford and Mirren are on par with Costner, if not the more established actors. But, still, for Taylor Sheridan’s sequel to the prequel, the two actors are each being paid $1 million per episode.

Granted, that’s still a whopping amount of money. They’re each making $10 million for the 10 episode season. Going by the salaries of “Yellowstone” actors, it’s likely that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will make the largest amount out of the cast. Since they’re the biggest names attached to the project–which started filming in Montana–they’re making the most. Similar to Kevin Costner’s situation, where he’s the face of the show, so he gets the big paycheck.

Overall, there’s a lot of money floating around “Yellowstone” and “1923,” and I’m not saying I want a piece of the action, but, Taylor Sheridan: call me. I can’t act, but I sure can try to ride a horse.