Kevin Costner’s New Western is Looking For Extras: Here’s How to Submit

Calling all budding western stars—Kevin Costner needs you to star as an extra in his upcoming project, Horizon, an American Saga.

The four-part movie is filming its second half this May in areas of Washington County, Utah. And the casting crew is holding a casting call for townspeople, set in the American West pre-and post-Civil War, out of the Best Western Plus Abby Inn located in St. George on March 17th and 18th.

According to Los Angeles Casting Director Maryellen Aviano, who spoke with St. George News, those who are interested will sit for an orientation that will cover all the details, including special abilities, pay, and hours.

Aviano encourages everyone and anyone to come to the event. But she warns applicants not to take the opportunity so seriously that they risk their full-time employment.

“We’re like the circus,” she said. “We come to town to hire locally and entertain. But then we pack up tents and have to move on,” Aviano said. “I always do my best to disclose everything, which may change someone’s mind about wanting to be an extra.”

Kevin Costner’s Casting Director Details the ‘Horizon’ Opportunity

She also asks that everyone fully understands that if chosen, they will need to fulfill their commitments. That means each extra who agrees to the job will have to complete their work. And the hours won’t be easy.

Some extras will work long shifts. And some will need to return on other days to reshoot or film more scenes. If they have vacations or obligations over the summer, they need to be honest about disclosing those dates. That way, the crew can make sure the schedules fit.

Aviono also noted that people with certain skills will have an upper hand when applying.

“If you have a special horseback riding skill, or we have you carry lumber or anything like that, you will always fall into a special ability category, which will earn you more money per day,” she noted.

The base pay for townspeople is $150 per day. Meals and snacks will also be included for everyone. Extras are not allowed to bring cameras, recording devices, guests, or pets. They can bring cell phones, but they have to stay offset.

“These are the same basic guidelines used on all sets, whether an LA soundstage or locations on a daily basis,” Aviano said. “We try to help everyone be more comfortable with a reminder to bring a warm jacket, comfy shoes for offset and books, magazines, cards, etcetera.”