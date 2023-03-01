Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Tension: A Full Breakdown

February 2023 was all about the purported “feud” between Kevin Costner and Yellowstone. Studio, Hollywood insider, litigator, and cast statements would follow. Let’s take a look at each below to get a handle on what’s going on – and what the future of television’s most-watched show looks like.

The outcry began on Monday, Feb. 3, 2023, when Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey for “some sort” of spinoff.

Official Responses From Paramount & Kevin Costner’s Team

This took the entertainment world by storm, to say the least. I reached out to Paramount reps (whom I’ve been working with for multiple years) for clarification, and received the following studio response:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come” Paramount Network spokesperson to Outsider

As for Matthew McConaughey joining the franchise, there is truth to that budding relationship:

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.” Paramount Network spokesperson to Outsider

Paramount would respond to Deadline with this same “official studio statement,” but the hits just kept on coming. Rumors spread like wildfire, leading to accusations that Kevin Costner was looking to film for only a week for Season 5’s second half. In response to this, PUCK (and later ET) obtained the only official statement from Costner’s team:

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.” Marty Singer, litigator to Kevin Costner

Statements from ‘Yellowstone’ Cast

Next, let’s take a look at statements from the Yellowstone cast on both their Kevin Costner situation and the filming of Season 5. First up is Tate Dutton’s Brecken Merrill, who told me directly during our Dec. 2022 interview that Yellowstone Season 5’s production has been “very chaotic” so far:

“It was very chaotic. We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online? It was kind of a mess of everything, we were scrambling. I do miss my friends a lot when we’re filming. We facetime every day, and I mean, we’re only halfway done!” Brecken Merrill to Outsider

Next up is Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley, who had the following to say on Feb. 26, 2023:

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.” Wes Bentley to EW

It’s important to keep in mind that everything else that follows is second-to-tenth-hand speculation, so take it all with a hefty grain of salt.

LATEST: Hollywood ‘Insider’ Speaks to ‘Entertainment Tonight’

As February rolls to a close, nothing has changed (outside the addition of further speculation). The latest report on the subject came with Feb. 25 as ET sat down with PUCK’s Matthew Belloni, the Hollywood reporter who bolsters quite a bit of “insider information” within the Kevin Costner vs Yellowstone rumor mill.

“Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season,” Belloni told ET.

Belloni also adds that Costner has “a pretty big ego” according to others in Yellowstone’s production. This likely “came to the forefront on Yellowstone, especially recently, as has a passion project that he’s wanted to do for a long time — to direct this movie called Horizon, which is a western that he’s directing and starring in,” the reporter adds.

If this is the case, Belloni says it didn’t get Costner far. “He really wanted to put [Horizon] in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, ‘Hey, the show is your first priority, we’re paying you a lot of money to do this show.’ And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way.”

Belloni maintains that this is “the fight” taking place behind the scenes.

What Happens Between Kevin Costner & ‘Yellowstone’ From Here?

As for this Outsider and Yellowstone reporter’s, all of this becoming public knowledge feels petty, but necessary. Costner took the gamble and put in the work to become the household name again, and he’s looking to revert that momentum into the first passion project (Horizon) he’s been able to get off the ground in quite some time.

But Yellowstone is responsible for the actor’s rocketing resurgence. As are the series creators, financiers, and figureheads like Taylor Sheridan.

This, as we all know, is a two-way street, however. There is no Yellowstone proper without Costner. But there is absolutely a Sheridan Universe without Costner as 1923 continues to prove both critically and commercially.

As for the future of Yellowstone proper, it feels most likely that an agreement will be reached for Season 5’s second half. Then, that set of episodes will hit at the end of 2023 after the delays this is all causing. Then, Kevin Costner will exit as soon as Sheridan’s able to write his John Dutton out of the story.

No matter what happens, we have a wealth of other Sheridan-Dutton projects to look forward to, including 1923 Season 2 and that purported 1944. Here’s to hoping Yellowstone gets a proper sendoff for Kevin Costner’s patriarch.