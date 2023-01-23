Lainey Wilson Gives ‘Yellowstone’ Huge Shout-out After ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ Tops TV Songs Chart

Country music fans were thrilled to see Lainey Wilson’s acting debut during the first half of Yellowstone season five. Throughout, Wilson starred as the free-spirited musician, Abby. However, even following the series’ midseason finale, Wilson’s music within the realm of Yellowstone continues to thrill. Most recently, her song “Watermelon Moonshine” topped Billboard‘s chart of Top TV Songs. With fans at the edge of their seats waiting for the midseason premiere of Yellowstone later this summer, Lainey Wilson took to social media. There, she gave the Western drama a major shoutout.

Lainey Wilson shared the exciting news, via Billboard, with fans on Twitter. She simply wrote, “Thank you [Yellowstone].”

According to the outlet, Yellowstone‘s soundtrack featured on the Top TV Songs chart multiple times following the December 2022 survey. Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” claimed the No. 1 spot on the chart, but other Yellowstone artist features include Zach Bryan and Flatland Calvary.

Zach Bryan’s “Motorcycle Drive By” claimed Billboard‘s No. 4 spot and his “Summertime Blues” took the No. 7 spot. Billboard reports both Zach Bryan songs featured in Yellowstone‘s December 7th episode.

Flatland Calvary’s “Mountain Song,” meanwhile, came in eighth.

Lainey Wilson also claimed the No. 3 spot on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart alongside fellow country music star Cole Swindel with their duet “Never Say Never.” The hit song was featured in a recent episode of CBS’s Fire Country, starring SEAL Team star Max Thieriot.

Lainey Wilson Brings ‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen On Stage at Sold-Out Show

Lainey Wilson and her character Abby have had a major impact on Yellowstone‘s storyline this season but, outside of the show, the country music star revealed just how much of an impact the show and its cast have had on her. During a recent sold-out concert in California, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer brought her onscreen romantic interest, Ian Bohen, out on stage. Footage shows the Ryan actor was just as thrilled to be introduced as Yellowstone fans were to see him.

Speaking to the crowd at the California concert, Lainey Wilson gushed, “This dude right here has become one of my best friends. He is one of the most talented people I have ever met on the face of the earth. He has taught me so much just from being around him. Y’all give it up for Ian Bohen.”

With an arm slung around the Yellowstone star’s shoulders, Lainey Wilson reflected on her role. She shared with the crowd, “I got to play a musician named Abby, and I pretty much got to be myself. I got to wear my bell bottoms… got to sing my own songs and I tell ya I have met some of the best people in the cast and crew.”

Though Lainey Wilson’s Abby seemingly made her exit from Yellowstone ahead of the midseason finale, fans have hope that Ian Bohen’s Ryan will find true love yet.