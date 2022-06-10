Lainey Wilson Joins the Cast for ‘Yellowstone’s Season 5

Yellowstone announces additional plans for its’ fifth season on Friday, and that includes some major cast additions. Among the new stars that will join the show is country music singer Lainey Wilson. According to Deadline, the “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer will portray a musician named “Abby.” She previously performed on last season’s finale.

Kelly Reilly has already assured fans that Beth and Rip will begin the season in a “blissful union,” and shakeups for the new season were already expected. Among those, Josh Lucas will return to the show for the first time since 2019 as Young John Dutton. He’ll be joined by Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton and Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler. Jacki Weaver also returns as Caroline Warner.

Joining Lainey Wilson as recurring cast members are Kal Caster (American Horror Story), Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin), and Dawn Olivieri (1883, Bright House of Lies). Meanwhile, Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) will move from “recurring” cast members to regulars.

‘Yellowstone’ Feels Like Family for Lainey Wilson

During the season four finale, Wilson shared that Yellowstone “feels like family.”

“I grew up around a lot of cowboys,” said the Baskin, La. native. “My daddy’s a cowboy and I watched season one of Yellowstone and I freaked out. I felt like I was seriously watching my family on TV because I truly just felt this connection right away to the show.”

The other regulars that will return include Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

“Heart Like a Truck” Getting a Lot of Love

Lainey Wilson released the new single, “Heart Like a Truck,” on May 20. Fans have become big fans of the new music, and Wilson recently thanked them for the reception on Instagram.

Lainey Wilson at CMA Fest

Friday is Lainey Wilson’s time to take the stage at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest. Thursday, she performed on the riverfront.

On the Road in 2022

Wilson will perform at several festivals this summer, including Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, Iowa, Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Caif. and the massive Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. She’s also part of Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. next week. The tour continues for most of 2022, including a stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on October 1 with Jon Pardi. Check out all of the dates and ticket information at her site.