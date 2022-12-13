Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene

While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene. “But you go in there head-first. I was going to give people their money’s worth. I told my mommy and daddy, ‘You might not want to watch this show.’ I don’t want to be on their prayer list.”

Lainey Wilson noted that she had to learn how to kiss. “It’s definitely about leaning the head to one side,” she explained. “Angles are so important. And there’s another kiss coming where I take my hat off. That’s when you know you’re getting down to it.”

As she spoke about what drew her to the Yellowstone character, Lainey Wilson stated that the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, told her he wanted her to be herself. Which she said was a dream come true. “Especially when you’re trying to introduce yourself to people,” she continued. “All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn’t even tell me which one.”

Lainey Wilson Almost Bailed on ‘Yellowstone’ After Her Father Was Hospitalized With a Fungal Infection

Although she was excited about the Yellowstone role, a personal situation happened and Lainey Wilson nearly bailed out on the role. Luckily her father Brian, who was placed in the ICU with a fungal infection, insisted she gets to work on the set.

“He said, ‘ I don’t care if it’s my funeral. If you have a job to be done, you better go do it. And don’t come back until it’s finished,’” Lainey Wilson recalled. “I packed my bags. That gave me the strength to do it. But I won’t lie, I’d shoot my scene, go to the corner, and cry a little bit.”

Lainey Wilson then spoke about her first Yellowstone scene as being opposite of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. She stated that the scene only added to the pressure. However, Reilly was a fan of Wilson’s music and was very supportive throughout the scene. “I told [Reilly] when I met her, ‘I thought you were going to put me in a headlock,’” Wilson declared. “But we got along great. She even gave me some homemade bath salts.”

In regards to her production and music schedules, Lainey Wilson added, “The crazy part is, we’re just getting started. We’re working hard just to work harder. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves. I’m trying all these new things, even Yellowstone, my first acting gig. I’m excited to see what the next step is.”