Lainey Wilson Posts Pic From Dutton Ranch Following News of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Casting

Following killer performances at CMA Fest this week, Lainey Wilson also shared that she’s been cast in “Yellowstone” season 5. The country music star performed at the end of season 4, and it looks like she’ll be portraying a singer named Abby in season 5. That’s currently all we know about her character.

Wilson shared a photo from the Dutton ranch on Instagram recently, so it looks like her filming duties are well underway. In her signature bell-bottoms, Wilson struts down the gravel road with the ranch looming big and bold in the background. “See y’all on season 5 of @yellowstone,” she captioned the photo.

Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to show their support and excitement for the announcement. Friends like Crissy Metz from “This Is Us,” and fellow musicians Brit Taylor, Jon Langston, and Hannah Ellis. CMT also commented, as well as “Yellowstone”s official Instagram page. Lainey Wilson definitely has support on all sides.

In addition to Lainey Wilson, “Yellowstone” is also adding Kai Caster, who will play a cowboy named Rowdy; Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, a new assistant to one of the Duttons; and “1883” alum Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a new Montana transplant and corporate businesswoman. Additionally, Jacki Weaver is returning as Caroline Warner, while Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz are upped to series regulars. Exciting news from “Yellowstone” all around, as the cast just continues to grow with more talent.

‘Yellowstone’ Brings Cast Members Back, Adds New Ones While Kelly Reilly Teases Beth and Rip Married Life

It also looks like we’re going to get more flashback scenes in season 5, as Josh Lucas will be back as young John Dutton. Additionally, Kylie Rogers returns as young Beth Dutton, with Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip Wheeler. Possibly, we’ll be getting more looks into Beth and Rip’s relationship as teenagers, and will see how that relates to them now as married adults.

Speaking of Rip and Beth, “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly recently shared some tidbits of information about how the two start off in season 5. Reilly spoke to TV Guide while filming in Montana–which ran a detailed story on what’s next for Beth–and dished on married life for Beth and Rip. “They’re in a beautiful, solid place,” she said. “There’s something magical for her that this is now, finally, her husband, her person forever.”

Hopefully, “Yellowstone” won’t use this relationship to create tension; I don’t really want to see either of them potentially being unfaithful. Where’s the faith in love, and having your “person forever,” as Kelly Reilly said. Hopefully, Beth and Rip give “Yellowstone” a much needed domestic angle, and we get to see them just being in love, being committed to one another, and staying fierce, loyal, and absolutely terrifying.