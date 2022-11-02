Lainey Wilson Reveals How Her ‘Yellowstone’ Character Compares to Her in ‘Real Life’

The fifth season of Yellowstone is arguably the most anticipated season of the series so far. And while a lot of that has to do with returning fans to the drama and tension that began to peak during the season four finale, it’s also thanks to the buzz surrounding an all-new character: country singer Lainey Wilson’s Abby. With less than two weeks until the long-awaited season premiere airs, Lainey Wilson went behind the scenes of her new role, revealing how her Yellowstone character compares to her in real life.

“I pretty much get to be myself,” Lainey Wilson revealed while speaking with Country Now about her brand new Yellowstone role. “I get to wear my bell bottoms, I get to be me, I get to talk with an accent, I get to sing my songs.”

Lainey Wilson Created Her Character’s Own ‘Yellowstone’ Backstory

The outlet further reported that Lainey Wilson’s role within Yellowstone—in a way—came naturally because, as a country music artist out of Louisiana, the singer’s father is a cowboy. So while she might not be roping and riding alongside Rip and Kayce when Yellowstone season five premieres, Lainey Wilson has that experience with ranch life that aids her in naturally filling her role.

Aside from playing a character on Yellowstone that is very much like herself, Lainey Wilson also revealed that coming up with Abby’s backstory was essentially her own responsibility rather than the show’s writers.

“So in my mind,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer began, “[Abby’s] from Louisiana because she sounds like this,” meaning her own accent. “In my mind, she’s maybe traveling through Montana, a musician, maybe finds a group of people who are really starting to dig her music and she stays for a while.”

The Keepsakes She Kept From the Set

As one of country music’s most popular rising stars, landing a role in the biggest show on cable TV is certainly an extraordinary feat for Lainey Wilson. Therefore, it makes sense that the singer-turned-actor would want to keep a couple of keepsakes from the set of Yellowstone. As we anxiously await what promises to be a dynamic season premiere, Lainey Wilson revealed the items she kept from her time on the set. And they’re definitely unusual ones.

“I have not told anybody this,” Wilson confided during a previous interview. “It’s not technically me stealing. There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, ‘I don’t have deodorant on.’ I went into the bunkhouse and I literally — props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 — I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant.”

Certainly, given the massive filming budget Yellowstone sees each year, it’s highly unlikely that the razor and the deodorant that Lainey Wilson took from the set were missed.