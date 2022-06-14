Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Landed Role on Kevin Costner Series ‘Yellowstone’

This week, Yellowstone revealed cast additions for its fifth season. Lainey Wilson will be featured as a musician named “Abby.” The news comes after her performance on last season’s finale.

In an interview with ET, the country music singer reveals how she landed the big role.

“They’ve put three of my songs in a show so far” Wilson said. “They’ve just been good to me. They were a fan of my music and they did that for me. Then Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer, reached out to me in February. I’ve become friends with him over the last few years. He called and said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you. What you say about it?’ I said, ‘You sure you want to do that?'”

On the night of the finale, Lainey Wilson shared how much the show means to her. She grew up around a lot of cowboys in rural Louisiana. Her father is a cowboy. Watching the show felt like watching her family, she said.

“I’m gonna be a musician,” she says of the new role. “So I’m gonna get to share more of my music on the show. He told me, ‘Lainey, you can do it.’ I’ve been taking a few acting lessons. They’re going good. I’ve been actin’ a fool my whole life. It might be second nature.”

Lainey Wilson Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

“We are in the process of [filming] right now,” she continues. “It’s going great. I’m surprised myself. We’re gonna do it. I love getting outside of my comfort zone and I love doing things that are a little scary like playing the stadium [at CMA Fest]. But I feel good when I do it.”

Lainey Wilson talked more about her longtime love of Yellowstone. Before this news, she had watched as a fan for years.

“Honestly, Beth,” Wilson said of her favorite character on the show. “She was already my favorite, but after meeting her and hanging out with her–she’s actually one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my entire life. Which was shocking, because plays a tough mamma jamma and she will cut you. But she told me, ‘I was hoping you’d be my first friend on the show.’

On the Road in 2022

Lainey Wilson will make a stop at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. this weekend, joining country and Americana acts like Zach Bryan and Turnpike Troubadours on the bill. She’ll be on the road for much of 2022, including dates with Morgan Wallen and Jon Pardi. Later this year, she’ll join Luke Combs for his tour. She’ll conclude 2022 at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego on November 18. Check out all Wilson’s 2022 tour stops and get ticket information at her website.