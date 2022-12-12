LISTEN: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases New Song, ‘No Horse to Ride’

Fans may have been watching Yellowstone star Luke Grimes on the sixth installment of the popular neo-western drama series’ fifth season tonight. However, the longtime actor and singer dropped something really cool on social media this evening as well. In an Insta post, the actor is sharing a teaser of his new song titled No Horse To Ride.

In the Sunday night, December 11 post, Grimes comments on the Insta post by simply mentioning the name of the song, No Horse To Ride. The moving number plays in the post with no pics. The only thing we see is a video of the music as Grimes’s unique and twangy voice sings the poignant lyrics.

The gorgeous tune starts with the singer singing about driving down a dark road along a “one-way highway.” It’s a brief glimpse into the song that sounds both uplifting and heartwrenching all at once. You know, the way any good country music ballad would sound.

Fans were loving the release, too. Many commented on the post very shortly after it hit social media. While Luke Grimes does have a history with music, many only know him from his popular TV roles so this is a first for them.

One fan notes that Luke Grimes will be a double threat – at least – if he adds music to his repertoire. After all, he’s most definitely a fan-favorite on Yellowstone.

“You can’t just pop out singing too guy,” one commenter notes on the Instagram post. “…. Come on now.”

“Well I’ll be,” another Insta follower says in response to the sneak peek tune.

“….he sings,” the comment continues. “….love it.”

Luke Grimes Is Showing Off His Major Talent To Yellowstone Fans

Of course, after playing this awesome country music sneak peek, some fans were quick to note that the tune is going to be making it onto their playlists as soon as the song officially drops.

“Can’t wait to put this on my playlist brotha,” one Instagram user comments on the post.

Another fan alludes to the recent rumors and stories noting that Luke Grimes has been working on his music in recent weeks. In fact, some Yellowstone fans have been speculating and wondering if Grimes’s Kayce Dutton wasn’t going to have a musical moment on the popular series.

“We’ve been talking about this forevaaaaaa!!!” the Insta user exclaims. Of course, they note what all of us are thinking, commenting that the song sounds “SO good.”

Of course, the Yellowstone Insta account had to pop into the comments as well. Giving Grimes a celebrating cry of encouragement by posting “LET’S GO!!!!!”