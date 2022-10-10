Lodge Cast Iron Releases Two Commemorative ‘Yellowstone’ Skillets

The biggest name is cast iron has partnered with the biggest show on television. Lodge Cast Iron has teamed with Paramount TV’s Yellowstone to create two new skillets: a 10.25-inch “Y” skillet and a 12-inch “Steer” skillet.

Lodge Cast Iron has been a trusted name in cast iron for more than 125 years. The foundry in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, has been cranking out some of the most creditable cast iron cookware since 1896. Of course, Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and more, follows the fictitious exploits of Montana’s Dutton family. It has been one of the most popular shows on TV since premiering in 2018. The fifth season of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13.

‘Yellowstone’ Skillets

According to Lodge, the special edition skillets “represent the best of American grit, told through stories and around the table. The collectible yet functional skillet[s] are cast to last for generations and feature [either] an authentic Dutton Ranch Y design [or] Dutton Ranch steer design, making it the perfect Yellowstone gift.”

Check out the specs on both skillets:

Designed in collaboration with the hit show, Yellowstone

Designed for collecting, gifting, and cooking

Seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil

Unparalleled heat retention and even heating

Use in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire

Use to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, or grill

Great for induction cook tops

Made in the USA

photo courtesy of Lodge

The 10.5-inch skillet features the Yellowstone “Y” on its underside, along with “Authentic Yellowstone,” “Dutton Ranch,” and “EST. 1886,” the year Lodge was founded. Lodge lists the skillet for $29.95.

photo courtesy Lodge

The 12-inch skillet features a steer head emblem on its underside, along with “Dutton Ranch” and “Yellowstone.” In addition, Lodge lists the skillet for $36.95.