LOOK: Kevin Costner Gives BTS Look at His New Yellowstone Docuseries

Kevin Costner took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself directing his recent documentary series. The Oscar-winning director posted a candid image showing him peering through a huge telephoto lens. Yellowstone’s majestic mountains can be seen just out of focus in the background.

“Have you been watching #Yellowstone150?” Costner asks his followers. “I loved making this docuseries. I hope you’re enjoying watching and learning about what I believe to be one of our nation’s greatest treasures. You can watch on @foxnation”.



Fans were quick to shout their praises for Costner’s directorial efforts. “Absolutely,” one Instagram user commented. “It is one of the best documentary series showcasing the region, its history, and its majesty. Thank you for sharing our backyard in such an epic way!”

“Yes, loved it,” another fan wrote. “So thankful for national parks like Yellowstone. Can’t wait to take my kids there and teach them the history of this part of the country while taking in the majestic beauty.”

More on Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’

Kevin Costner is riding high as John Dutton in Yellowstone, but his admiration for the national park and its extraordinary past extends far beyond what is seen on screen. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Oscar-winner has created a Fox Nation docuseries called Yellowstone One-Fifty, in which he dives into the park’s awe-inspiring beauty and wildlife. His passion for his project was sparked after learning about its remarkable origin story that dates back to 1872.

“We take a lot for granted, but because people risked a lot, we all have much richer lives,” Costner told People Magazine last fall. “Contributing my time towards the story seeing more light of day is just a tiny thing.”

In four hour-long episodes, Costner follows the footsteps of American geologist Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden who journeyed across Yellowstone in 1871. This exploration resulted in the establishment of our first national park – an iconic milestone that continues to leave us mesmerized by its grandeur and beauty.

“This was a time in America when all people cared about was what they could extract from the land, what they could get out of it,” Costner says in the first episode. “But these pioneers, they came up with an entirely new idea — a new way of finding value in the land. I want to see what they saw. I want to see what changed them.”

Over the last 150 years, humankind has made immense progress in preserving nature. As a result of this effort, we now have more than 4,000 parks spread across an impressive 2 million miles of protected land and terrain worldwide. Yellowstone: One Fifty with Kevin Costner is streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.