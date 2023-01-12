LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shouts Out Kevin Costner With ‘Annual Height Check’ Pic From Set

On Tuesday evening, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globes win for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work as John Dutton. Immediately following his win, Costner saw recognition from castmates and fans alike. A few days later, the John Dutton actor got a major shoutout from one of his youngest Yellowstone costars, Brecken Merrill— known for his role as Tate Dutton—in an “annual height check.” See the young star’s post below.

When Brecken Merrill landed the role of Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, he was just 8 years old. Looking back on his time in the series alongside Kevin Costner and other beloved stars, Merrill congratulated his Yellowstone costar in a fun, playful way.

“Still buzzing with pride and excitement,” the Yellowstone star wrote beneath his post. “I’m so blessed to get to work with such talented folks.”

Less seriously, he added, “Here’s my annual height check pic with the big guy from back in July.”

Within the context of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner’s character is Tate Dutton’s grandfather. Given he’s John’s only grandchild (that he’s aware of) it makes sense the two stars share a close relationship both on and off the screen. Yellowstone fans flocked to the comments following Brecken Merrill’s post to share their own well-wishes with Kevin Costner.

“Congratulations!” one fan wrote to the actor. To Brecken Merrill they said, “You’re a wonderful actor yourself.”

A second fan gushed, “Congratulations, Kevin! Congratulations to the whole production.”

Others shared their surprise at how much Brecken Merrill’s grown since Yellowstone debuted.

“So cool watching you grow up on screen! You’re killin’ it,” a third person wrote. Another added, “It’s been awesome watching you grow not only in your height but your career.”

Brecken Merrill Cherishes ‘Growing Up’ on the Set of ‘Yellowstone’

Though Brecken Merrill posted his annual height check following the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the young Yellowstone star has mentioned before how much he’s enjoyed growing up onscreen alongside his TV grandfather, not to mention other series stars.

During a previous Outsider exclusive, Merrill shared, “This is the show you want to grow up on.”

But reflecting on his work alongside Kevin Costner specifically, the 14-year-old star gushed, “It’s amazing working with Kevin. I admire him so much.”

Part of what makes the Hollywood icon so admirable, per Merrill’s account, is that Costner is a full-time perfectionist. He shared with Outsider, “It could be the smallest scene that means nothing, and he will perfect everything. His attention to detail is so great.”

In addition, the Yellowstone star said Kevin Costner is also a “really good storyteller.” He explained that in between takes, he tells “amazing stories” and offers good advice.