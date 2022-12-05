LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Celebrates Big Win in New Photo From Seahawks Game

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill AKA Tate Dutton was over the moon after the Seahawks edged out the Rams today. The 14-year-old actor raced to his Instagram account to celebrate the 27 to 23 win. The image the rising star posted shows him with his back to the camera. Wearing his DK Metcalf jersey, the young actor does the classic He-man flex as he looks down on the SoFi Stadium. “Yeeesssssss! Let’s go Hawks!!!”, Merrill captioned the post.

Brecken Merrill picked a good game to check out as a Seahawks fan. The Rams went into the their game against the Seahawks with 5 straight losses. Of course, this makes 6 game losing streak for the beleagured Rams. Following their last victory, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers next week in hopes of starting a win streak.

Brecken Merrill plays Tate Dutton in Yellowstone. Tate is the son of Kayce Dutton, a horseman and ranch hand, and Monica Dutton, a schoolteacher, and professor. His grandfather, John Dutton, owns the Yellowstone Ranch – the largest ranch in the contiguous United States. Show has gained an avid fanbase over the years, with viewership rivaling The Walking Dead at its peak.

Outsider spoke with Merrill about the upcoming season, and he revealed that the cast still doesn’t know what will happen. Season five isn’t fully filmed yet, so there are many storylines left to explore. “We’re only halfway done, we go back soon,” the actor explained. Just like viewers only get to see one episode at a time, the cast members don’t know what’s going to happen in future episodes either. Merrill said that he believes they’ll begin shooting again in March, but there’s still a second half of the season left to film.

Merrill discussed the challenges of filming such a large season, with most seasons only having 10 episodes. However, this season has a staggering 14. “It was very chaotic,” Merrill said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online?”