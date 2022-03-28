Kevin Costner, with his wife Christine Baumgartner, walked the red carpet like Oscars royalty Sunday night. The Yellowstone star has a reason to be at the Academy Awards every year. After all, he picked up two Oscars way back in 1991 for the ground-breaking movie, Dances with Wolves.

Let’s check on the beautiful couple. The Academy Awards ceremony was back to its glitzy self Sunday, after a smaller, subdued program last year because of pandemic restrictions. First, you’ll see Costner posing in his signature RayBans.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner attend the 94th Oscars. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

And then, Costner decided to shed the shades and give his fans a glimpse of his handsome face.

Although some actors wore more colorful coats, Costner stuck with a classic black tux and crisp white shirt. Baumgartner stayed beautiful in both snaps. She wore a strapless black, gray and silver gown.

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Kevin Costner Presented an Award at Sunday’s Oscars

Costner did do some work at the Dolby Theater. He was set to present one of the awards.

Last week, Costner did a throwback to 1991, when he won two Oscars. He was nominated for three that night, but took home the coveted Best Director Academy Award, with Dances with Wolves earning Best Movie.

It probably was the most significant moment in Costner’s professional career. He posted on Instagram: “Really excited to be at the Academy Awards presenting this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees—savor this tremendous recognition!”

We dug out the photo from the archives:

(Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Costner did it all in Dances with Wolves. This was back in 1990 and he was one of the hottest names in Hollywood, with consecutive hits in Bull Durham and Field of Dreams. But in his 1990 project, he was the director and producer of the movie and its lead actor.

The movie earned a dozen nominations, winning seven Oscars. The film synopsis: “Lieutenant John Dunbar, assigned to a remote western Civil War outpost, befriends wolves and Native Americans, making him an intolerable aberration in the military.”

The movie grossed $424 million at the worldwide box office. And it’s still only one of three Westerns to earn best picture. By 2007, the U.S. National Film Registry with the Library of Congress honored the movie for preservation. It met the criteria of being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” We think the movie checked all the boxes.

Costner used some of his own money for the project. And he turned down several roles, including in The Hunt for Red October, Dick Tracy and Bonfire of the Vanities to make the movie. But given the success of the movie, Kevin Costner knew it was all worth it, given the Oscars hardware it earned.