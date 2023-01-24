LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Gives Fans a Peek at ‘Baby Tate’ in Season 1 Throwback Pic

We have less than two weeks until Taylor Sheridan‘s hit Yellowstone spinoff 1923 returns with more new episodes. However, when it comes to the original series itself, we truly have no idea when we can expect to see the midseason premiere. All Sheridan and Paramount Network have told us so far is that Yellowstone will return with the back half of season five later this summer. In an attempt to keep fans entertained and engaged, Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill is taking a peek back at some of his earliest work on the show. In an adorable Instagram post, Merrill gave fans a look at “baby Tate” in a Yellowstone season one throwback pic. Check it out.

Brecken Merrill kept his caption short, adding a few hashtags related to the series, like “#yellowstoneseason1” and “#tatedutton.” Nevertheless, fans were quick to jump into the comments, sharing their love for both the show and the 14-year-old actor.

“You and the show have grown a lot together! Wow!” one fan gushed. “I remember Tate finding the dinosaur bone. Every kids dream!!”

A second Yellowstone fan commented, “My you sure have grown. You and Finn [Little] both had major growth spurts between seasons 4&5.”

Though Brecken Merrill’s Tate Dutton has become a fan-favorite character across five seasons of Yellowstone, teen actor Finn Little’s orphan Carter has rapidly earned equal admiration among the series’ audience. The last we saw the quiet character, Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd was good-naturedly picking on him for having feelings for a girl.

Be sure to check back at Outsider for upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 updates.

Luke Grimes Shares Cryptic Post with Fans Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Hiatus

Brecken Merrill isn’t the only one spending more time on social media since Yellowstone aired season five’s midseason finale. During the show’s months-long hiatus, Luke Grimes, who plays one of the show’s foreground characters Kayce Dutton, is looking to keep himself busy. In a recent post, which like Merrill’s also featured on Instagram, the Yellowstone star is seen sans-cowboy-hat-and-chaps, instead wearing a bright blue pair of jeans and a geometric patterned sweater.

His caption ambiguously read, “Dark cloud hangin’ over me…”

Yellowstone fans took to the comment trying to decipher the strange caption. While some predicted more darkness ahead for Yellowstone‘s iconic Duttons, many others guessed it had something to do with his new career in country music. Some demanded Grimes just “drop the song already,” while another wrote, “Let’s hear it.”

Although Luke Grimes is technically new to the music scene, the Yellowstone actor previously revealed he grew up listening to country music. Several months ago, he signed a major record deal in hopes of releasing his first album and, this spring, Grimes will feauture as one of several Yellowstone stars at the genre’s largest music festival, Stagecoach, in California.