LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Stuns in Photos From Critics Choice Awards

Soaking up some spotlight prior to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille looked absolutely stunning for the big event on Sunday (January 15th).

In her latest Instagram post, Asbille shared some snapshots of the event. This included a pic of her and Gil Birmingham. “Thank you Critics Choice Awards for our Yellowstone nomination,” she wrote. The actress then thanked designer Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent for designing her gorgeous dress.

Asbille also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her getting ready for the award event. This included getting her makeup done and posing by a nearby window.

Yellowstone was notably nominated for two awards at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Kelly Reilly was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series but lost to Euphoria’s Zendaya. The show also scored the Best Drama Series nomination but ended up losing to Better Call Saul.

Kelsey Asbille Talks About ‘Yellowstone’ Spoilers & How Her Character Monica Has A Lot in Common With Kevin Costner’s John Dutton

While speaking to Outsider in November 2022, Kelsey Asbille tried her hardest to avoid sharing any spoilers for Yellowstone season 5.

“Oh my god, I’m really ready to not have to dance around these spoilers,” Asbille declared. Luke Grimes, who plays Asbille’s husband Kacey Dutton on the show, agreed with her on being ready to answer questions without getting into trouble.

“I’m looking forward to fans getting their answers for the boring questions they have,” Grimes continued. “Like, ‘What does the end of us mean? Where is that going?’ We want fans to have that clarity on what direction things are going in.”

Asbille then opened up about how her and Grimes’ Yellowstone characters find their place in the Dutton family legacy. The actress said that for her character, Monica, she believed that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton was an antagonist throughout the first season.

However, as the seasons went on, Yellowstone fans and even Monica start to realize how much the duo has a lot more in common than originally assumed. “He’s fighting for his way of life, which is threatened, and I think – as a native woman, especially – Monica understands that fully.”

Asbille then says that Monica finally starts to feel like she has a place in the Dutton family as well as within its legacy. Grimes responds that, to him, it would be interesting to see Kayce and Monica fight for the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch. He then added it would be interesting to see how Monica’s world and the Duttons could co-exist someday. Especially for the couple’s son, Tate (played by Brecken Merrill).

However, he admitted that he is not completely sold on the idea of co-existing quite yet.