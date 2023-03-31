Matthew McConaughey Confirmed to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

The rumors were true. A Paramount Network exec has confirmed that Matthew McConaughey will star in a Yellowstone spinoff.

President and CEO of ViacomCBS Chris McCarthy shared this week with the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscar-winner will be helming his own series. The news comes as Yellowstone faces a possible cancellation over scheduling conflicts with lead star Kevin Costner.

The exec didn’t have any updates on the Costner drama, but he did reiterate that the series “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

However, McCarthy noted that no matter what happens on the Yellowstone front, McConaughey will move forward with his Dutton spinoff. He did not share any further details about the project nor did he say if it will be a prequel or sequel.

During the talk, McCarthy also noted more great news for Taylor Sheridan fans. He and the franchise creator are currently working on over 10 Sheridan originals.

Talk of a Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Began in Early February

Deadline first reported the Yellowstone drama on Monday, Feb. 3. At the time, sources told the publication that the highly-popular series was facing a possible end as Costner struggled to stretch his time between his Paramount project and his upcoming series, Horizons.

In the same story, Deadline wrote that McConaughey was in talks with the network for “some sort” of a spinoff.

In a statement to the publication, a network spokesperson remained tight-lipped about the issue. But they did illude that Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone project was actually in the works.

“We have no news to report,” the spokesperson said at the time. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

This week’s news from McCarthy is the first update on McConaughey’s involvement in the franchise.

As for Yellowstone, its fate remains murky. While Paramount continues to promise its dedication to keeping the story running, Season 5 part 2 production has hit a wall, which doesn’t offer much promise.

The series went on hiatus in November, and the second half was set to debut this summer. But due to the alleged conflicts, the cast and crew have not begun filming. Because of that, the show will likely return no earlier than this fall.

This is a developing story.