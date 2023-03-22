Matthew McConaughey Posts Throwback Photo in Honor of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Birthday

Matthew McConaughey took time out of his busy schedule to wish Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser a very happy birthday. Both actors seem to have a friendly connection with one another. McConaughey sent birthday wishes to his buddy all the way from Austin, Texas. Hauser turned 48 years old on Wednesday. Let’s take a look and see what McConaughey wrote on his Intagram account.

Fans filled up the comments section with their own happy birthday wishes and heart emojis. It looked like everyone was in a festive mood on Wednesday. Hauser has worked on the same picture McConaughey was in for Dazed and Confused.

Matthew McConaughey Set To Appear In New Sseries With ‘True Detective’ Co-Star

As for McConaughey, he’s getting ready to team up again with his True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson for a new Apple= series. They have signed on to be a part of an as-yet-unnamed comedy siers. David West Reed, an Emmy winner known for his work on Schitt’s Creek, is creating 10 episodes of a show. Reed will work with Apple TV+ and Skydance Television production and he’s going to serve as the project’s executive producer.

McConaughey also has been in the news recently around Yellowstone. There’s been some rumblings that star Kevin Costner might want to leave the show. As reports have it going, this would allow McConauighey to stop on into another Duitton family crisis. At this time, though, there’s no solid word about Costner leaving and McConaughey joining the cast. This looks like something we will hve to keep our eyes on and see how it all shakes down. For now, Costner remains on the show as family patriarch John Dutton.

Meanwhile, McConaughey has his hands full in portraying Elvis Presley. Now McConaughey is not wearing costumes and swiveling his hips on stage. Nope, he’s part of a new animated series titled Agent Elvis. Priscilla Presley also is lending her voice to the series. A synopsis of the show reads like this:. “Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.” Agent Elvis is airing on Netflix.

Fotune Teller Plays Part In McConaughey Accepting Film Role

One of McConaughey’s fan favorite roles is in the movie How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days. But he was not sure about taking the role. That was until a fortune teller interceded and dropped some heavy knowledge. See, the fortune teller told McConaughey that he had a serious offer facing him right now. It was a romantic comedy and the teller encouraged the actor to take the role. Looking back on it in an interview with Vanity Fair, McConaughey said he accepted the offer the next day.