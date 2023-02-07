Matthew McConaughey Talks Great Chemistry With Former Costar Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reports

While celebrating the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey chatted with his co-star Kate Hudson about the “great chemistry” they had in the rom-com film.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During their Instagram Live chat, Hudson stated she gets asked “all the time” what it’s like to kiss McConaughey. “My whole thing is like, we’re always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies],” Hudson explained. “It’s never like… there was only one time when we kissed that was like so nice and gentle, in the bathroom.”

Hudson also said that when actors kiss in a film, it’s professional. “We’re actually trying to create something that evokes something in a certain way that might not exactly be the way you would necessarily do it in real life.”

The actress did admit that in respect of their current partners, she and McConaughey do kiss nicely and, to her, it’s always a very nice kiss. “I would have to agree with you. Absolutely,” McConaughey went on to add.

Along with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey appeared together in the 2008 action-adventure film Fool’s Gold.

Matthew McConaughey Reportedly In Talks to Appear in Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey is currently in talks to appear in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff.

According to Deadline, Paramount is now working to replace Kevin Costner as Yellowstone franchise lead with McConaughey. Costner is allegedly looking to part ways with Taylor Sheridan and the western franchise. Sources tell the media outlet there is a growing “morale problem” and “friction” between Costner and the Yellowstone creator over the show’s filming demands.

“Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone, only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season,” sources claim. “But for the second batch of episodes of the current, fifth season of Yellowstone, the actor, who just won best television actor in a drama series at the Golden Globes, only wanted to spend a week shooting.”

Deadline further alleged that Sheridan and Paramount are moving to end the signature series in its current form and it is quite possible that Yellowstone will end with the second half of its fifth season.

Along with potentially appearing in a Yellowstone spinoff, McConaughey is starring in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis. The show, which is by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, follows Elvis Presley as no one has seen him before. The show’s description reads “Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.”

The show is to premiere in March.