Meet ‘1923’s New Duttons: Jacob, John Sr., Jack, and the Actors Portraying Them in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

From Harrison Ford‘s Jacob Dutton to series newcomers James Badge Dale, Darren Mann and more, 1923 will expand the Dutton legacy in a big way.

As Outsider previously reported via Paramount sources, there’s a whole lot to get excited for come December. We’ve known Taylor Sheridan‘s next Yellowstone prequel, 1923, will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren for quite some time now, but yesterday’s big casting announcements went a long way in fleshing out what fans can expect from the series.

Below, we’re breaking down each Dutton cast member, their character descriptions, and the actors playing them. But first, beware of spoilers for all Yellowstone seasons and spinoffs below. Let’s get to it!

Harrison Ford is Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford. (Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

In 1923, Harrison Ford will portray Jacob Dutton, the latest patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, Tim McGraw‘s stalwart patriarch of 1883 and Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks. He is also husband to Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton.

Given the time jump, it is likely that 82-year-old icon’s Jacob is the younger brother of McGraw’s James. And his role as little sibling to that patriarch is an interesting twist, to be sure. In Yellowstone Season 4, a flashback shows James (McGraw) taking down local horse thieves in his role as a Montana Deputy. In the battle, he takes a gunshot to the torso. James makes it home to his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill) and their two sons; a quaint Yellowstone Dutton Ranch cabin, but collapses to the ground shortly after. We hear Margaret scream off-screen, and that’s the last we’ve seen of James after his 1883 adventures.

Jacob’s role as the new patriarch of Yellowstone likely confirms James Dutton’s death after the events of this scene. James’ death would bring in brother Jacob (Ford) to oversee the family’s interests. And by the sound of further character descriptions, he will also take on a fatherly role to his nephews. It is these nephews that are the direct line leading to Yellowstone’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

James Badge Dale is ‘1923’s John Dutton Sr.

James Badge Dale. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here’s where 1923‘s casting gets even more interesting. James Badge Dale will portray John Dutton Sr., “the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.”

This is the same John Dutton we met through adorable 5-year-old actor Audie Rick in 1883, Then, we meet him again as the eldest of two brothers in Yellowstone Season 4’s flashbacks, portrayed by Jack Michael Doke.

For 1923, Dale will give life to John Sr. in his prime. The way the family tree works out, Dale’s John Sr. is the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III. As the “right-hand man” of his Uncle Jacob, Dale’s John is set to play a pivotal role in 1923 before inheriting the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for his offspring, which lead to Costner’s John III.

Audiences know Dale from The Departed, Iron Man 3, 13 Hours, and 24.

Helen Mirren is Cara Dutton

Helen Mirren. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Alongside patriarch Jacob, Helen Mirren will portray matriarch Cara Dutton. As wife to Jacob, Cara will take over the mother role from 1883’s Margaret (Hill).

It is unclear if Margaret is dead during the events of 1923. But it is likely, given the average lifespan during these time periods, as she would be approximately 90 years old. As such, we should expect Mirren’s Cara to be the mother figure for Dale’s John Sr. One thing’s for certain, though: it will be a treat to hear Mirren’s American dialect chosen for this period. Like Beth Dutton’s Kelly Reilly, the iconic actor hails from London.

Darren Mann is ‘1923’s Jack Dutton

Darren Mann. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV )

Another newly-announced Dutton comes in the form of Darren Mann. The actor will portray Jack Dutton, son of John Dutton Sr. (Dale) and great nephew to Jacob Dutton (Ford). Casting announcements describes Jack as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.”

On the family tree, this makes Jack the father of Yellowstone‘s John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman), and grandfather of Costner’s John Dutton III. Audiences know Mann from Animal Kingdom and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Marley Shelton is Emma Dutton

Marley Shelton (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Also joining 1923 is Marley Shelton, who will play Emma Dutton, “the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.”

This makes her a great-grandmother of Costner’s John Dutton. We know little else outside of her short character description. Audiences know Shelton from the most recent SCREAM movies, as well as a multitude of other film and TV projects spanning three decades.

Michelle Randolph will become Elizabeth Dutton

In addition, Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) will portray Elizabeth Strafford, a “feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.”

Chances are she’ll take on Mann’s Jack Dutton as her husband (if he is so lucky). If she does, then she’ll portray a grandmother of Costner’s John.

In all, 1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.

1923 hits Paramount+ exclusively this December.