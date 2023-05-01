Meet the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

With Donald Sutherland joining the newly-renamed Lawmen: Bass Reeves, now’s a good time to dive in and see who’s leading the project’s cast.

Currently filming in Texas, the series will focus on the life of legendary lawman Bass Reeves first and foremost. As the studio cites of the Western giant, ““Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for ‘The Lone Ranger.’ He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Below, you’ll find the top-billing actors for the Paramount series, which should hit Paramount+ late this year.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Left: Actor David Oyelowo at Paramount Upfront, 2022 (ViacomCBS Press Gallery). Right: Deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves (1838-1910) (The Western History Collections at the University of Oklahoma Library)

Acclaimed actor David Oyelowo holds a deep fascination with the life of Bass Reeves. He also holds a striking resemblance to the Western legend. Oyelowo would spend the last decade shopping a project based on the Western legend in kind.

Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan gave the project an enthusiastic greenlight in 2022. It was a “pinch-me moment,” Oyelowo said at the time. “To have your conviction validated is always a good thing,” he told PopCulture.com at Paramount Upfront 2022.

In kind, Oyelowo will give life to the titular Bass Reeves, highlighting the real-life lawman’s remarkable career and the American history within.

Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery

Actor Garrett Hedlund is currently filming Taylor Sheridan’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves. (photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Actor Garrett Hedlund is also set to star as a recurring guest in Lawmen Bass Reeves. Within, Hedlund will give life to Garrett Montgomery, a gent that Oyelowo’s Reeves personally hires for his posse thanks to his riding know-how and knowledge of the terrain.

Hedlund is already on great terms with Paramount as he stars in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King opposite Sylvester Stallone. Disney’s Tron: Legacy sits atop Hedlund’s resume.

Dennis Quaid as Marshall Sherrill Lynn

American actor Dennis Quaid. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Hollywood staple Dennis Quaid will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall central to Bass Reeves‘ story. Per Variety, Quaid was the first cast member to be officially confirmed for the series after Oyelowo.

“Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at 4 in the morning,” Quaid recently told Fox News of his role before Sheridan or Paramount+ would announce his casting.

Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves

Actress Demi Singleton joins the cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Up-and-coming star Demi Singleton will star as Sally, “Bass and Jennie’s (Banks) precocious daughter,” per Variety. Curiously, the role of her mother and Bass Reeves’s wife, Jennie, is still vacant.

Previous television credits for Singleton include the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem opposite Forest Whitaker. She also garnered critical and commercial acclaim as young Serena Williams in Oscar-winning King Richard.

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce

American actor Barry Pepper. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Barry Pepper will portray Esau Pierce for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. His Pierce is “the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a battle-tested warrior himself.”

Pepper has an impressive resume that includes Saving Private Ryan, True Grit, and The Green Mile.

Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker

Donald Sutherland attends the “The Burnt Orange Heresy” premiere. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

M*A*S*H icon Donald Sutherland is in for a recurring role in Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Judge Isaac Parker.

Per the studio, Judge Parker is “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.”

Audiences also know Sutherland as the Hunger Games series’ President Snow, alongside classic roles in Pride and Prejudice and Animal House.

Shea Whigham as Col. George Reeves

Shea Whigham attends Champagne Collet & OBC Wines’ celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines)

For Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Shea Whigham will appear as Col. George Reeves, the “upright and incredibly cruel master of Bass Reeves.”

His will be a pivotal role from the time Reeves was a slave in the American south.

Audiences know Whigham from Boardwalk Empire, True Detective, American Hustle, and many more. He’s also currently starring in Waco: The Aftermath opposite Michael Shannon on Showtime.

Is Cole Hauser still in ‘Bass Reeves’?

Cole Hauser attends Paramount’s “Yellowstone” Season 5 New York Premiere. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

One big casting question remains, however. Will Cole Hauser still feature in Bass Reeves? The show has dropped the Yellowstone association from its title, but the Rip Wheeler star has already filmed scenes for the series when it was under the 1883 umbrella.

Per PopCulture in late 2022, Hauser teased his upcoming role during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere. There, Hauser would sport a goatee version of his iconic Rip Wheeler beard.

“I’m switching it up on ya,” he said at the time. “This is for a role that I did in 1883 [The Bass Reeves Story].”

But there is a chance this cameo will end up on the cutting room floor amid recent changes. We’ll find out if he makes the final show when Lawmen: Bass Reeves hits Paramount+.