Meet ‘Yellowstone’s Sarah Atwood Actress Dawn Olivieri: See Her Net Worth, Past Roles

Dawn Olivieri recently portrayed Sarah Atwood on the “Yellowstone” premiere, and if she looked a little familiar, there’s a reason for that. First of all, Sarah Atwood is Market Equities’ newest corporate shark. Market Equities is trying to build an airport on Dutton land, and Sarah Atwood gets to witness in real-time as John Dutton signs an executive order stripping Market Equities of its funding for the project.

We haven’t seen what Sarah Atwood can do just yet, except we know she’ll at least have a rivalry with Jamie Dutton. But what about her actress, Dawn Olivieri? As to why she should look familiar, she played Claire Dutton on another Taylor Sheridan project, “1883.” Claire was James Dutton’s sister who, with her daughter Mary Abel, were killed before even setting out on the Oregon Trail.

Now, she holds a pretty significant role on “Yellowstone.” Here, we’ll discover more about Dawn Olivieri, where else we’ve seen her, and details about her life and career.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Dawn Olivieri’s Early Life and Past Roles

Dawn Olivieri was born on February 8, 1981 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She began her career in 2005 with a bit part on “CSI.” She continued to have guest roles on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Veronica Mars,” “Stargate: Atlantis,” and “Entourage.” In 2009, she starred as Lydia on the miniseries “Heroes: Slow Burn,” which turned into a recurring role on the main series, “Heroes” until 2010.

After that, she portrayed Damon Salvatore’s love interest, Andie Star, for 5 episodes of “The Vampire Diaries.” In 2013 she was in “American Hustle,” which started a string of movie roles from 2013 to 2015. She starred in 41 episodes of “House of Lies” as Monica Talbot, which ended in 2016. In 2018, she landed a part on “SEAL Team” as Amy Nelson for 6 episodes.

In 2021, of course, we know she starred on “1883” as Claire Dutton. She was a formidable yet misguided presence on the show as Claire, ending in a tragic demise. After that, in 2022, she was in the movie “Double Threat” as the character Ask. That was her last project before taking on Sarah Atwood and “Yellowstone.” On the show, she’ll enter into a rivalry with Jamie Dutton first, as, according to Wes Bentley, “she’s carrying the same strong business world energy [as Beth].”

What is Her Net Worth?

Dawn Olivieri’s net worth is around $7 million. A pretty solid sum, if you ask us. In terms of her personal life, she’s not currently dating anyone or married, but also not much is known about her private life. Reportedly, she used to date documentary filmmaker Bryn Mooser and actor Don Cheadle. But, that is not officially confirmed.