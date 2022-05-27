Memorial Day Weekend TV: How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon, Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600, National Memorial Day Concert & More

With the long Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-May 30) upon us, let’s take a moment to remember why the federal holiday was created: to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Hopefully, you’re spending the long weekend with family and friends—perhaps outdoors with the grill fired up and a cold one in your hands. But don’t forget to keep our troops, and those who died while serving our great country, in your thoughts.

And if you need a break from the heat of summer’s unofficial start, there are a number of entertaining options on the television this weekend.

‘Yellowstone’ Marathon

May 28-30, 9 a.m. CT, Paramount Network

Beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Paramount Network will air hours and hours of Yellowstone. Here’s your chance to catch up on all 39 episodes over four seasons of the smash TV show that follows the Dutton clan on their Montana ranch.

Indianapolis 500

May 29, 11:30 a.m. CT, NBC

IndyCar’s premier event, the 106th annual Indianapolis 500, begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC, with pre-race coverage beginning at 10 a.m. CT. More than 325,000 fans are expected to watch the race in person.

Coca-Cola 600

May 29, 5 p.m. CT, FOX

The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 will highlight NASCAR’s four-race weekend. The 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will broadcast on FOX at 5 p.m. CT.

National Memorial Day Concert

May 29, 7 p.m. CT, PBS

The 90-minute broadcast will air on PBS at 7 p.m. CT on May 29. Likewise, it will stream on YouTube and PBS.org at the same time. The 33rd annual concert honors our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families, and all those who have given their lives for our country. Hosted by Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna, the concert will feature performances by Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Pia Toscano, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Turner Classic Movies Marathon

May 27-May 30, Turner Classic Movies

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a four-day film fest featuring 39 “war” movies. The schedule includes The Dirty Dozen, Sergeant York, The Great Escape, From Here to Eternity and more.

‘Vacation’ Marathon

May 28, 6 p.m. CT, AMC

Let’s be honest, everyone needs more Clark W. Griswold in their lives. Starting on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on AMC, you’ll get all the Chevy Chase you can handle with National Lampoon’s Vacation, Vegas Vacation, Christmas Vacation, and European Vacation.