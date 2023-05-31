Miss ‘Yellowstone’? Catch Paramount’s ‘Joe Pickett’ Season 2 premiere

Yellowstone’s home studio, Paramount, has just released the official synopsis for the two-episode Season 2 premiere of Joe Pickett, which debuts Sunday, June 4, exclusively on Paramount+.

Paramount has taken more than a few pages out of their Yellowstone playbook for Joe Pickett. But thanks to its roots – the The New York Times #1 bestselling book series by C.J. Box – this modern Big Sky stands on its own.

So if you’re looking to scratch that Dutton itch as Yellowstone remains missing in action, look no further. With a very solid 7.6/10 rating on IMDB, Season 1 of the series was both a critical and commercial success on Paramount+, the studio’s streaming platform.

Joe Pickett stars Michael Dorman in the titular role, and in season two, Wyoming game warden Pickett discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past.

‘Yellowstone’ meets ‘NCIS’ in ‘Joe Pickett’ – Season 2 premieres with two episodes on June 4, 2023

Season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes this June 4. Within, Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), also discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.

Paramount sent over the official synopses for the premiere episodes today, which you can read in full below:

Episode 201: The Missing and the Dead

“One year after the violent attack on the Pickett family, Joe and Marybeth try to pick up the pieces and move forward together. Joe journeys deep into the forest on the mysterious Bermuda Mountain in search of a lost hunter and makes a grim discovery. Meanwhile, Marybeth throws herself into her legal work in an effort to forget the loss her family suffered.”

Directed by: Stephen Woolfenden

Teleplay by: John Erick Dowdle

Developed by: John Erick Dowdle & Drew Dowdle

Like Yellowstone proper, Joe Pickett’s two-episode premiere allows audiences to dive deep into the drama from the get-go. Here’s what’s to come in that second round:

Episode 202: The Question Why?

“Injured and alone on Bermuda Mountain, Joe encounters a mysterious cabin as he tries to escape the grim threat stalking him through the night. Marybeth grows increasingly desperate for answers and makes a choice that will affect her whole family. Meanwhile, Cricket entertains an unexpected visitor and Sheriff Barnum and Deputy McLanahan search for answers of their own.”

Directed by: Stephen Woolfenden

Teleplay by: Stacy Chbosky

Developed by: John Erick Dowdle & Drew Dowdle

Sound like the Yellowstone action you love? Be sure to tune into the premiere June 4 on Paramount+.