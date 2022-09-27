New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Images Released Showing Rip, Beth, Kayce, and More

Yellowstone Season 5 will be here before we know it, and these latest images give us a glimpse of what to expect outside of all-out war.

With the Season 5 teaser trailer being all we have to go off of so far, you’d be forgiven for thinking Yellowstone‘s about to be all guns and glory. But these images, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly‘s new feature, show the peaceful side of Dutton life.

First up is a tender moment between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) in their preferred fashion: under the neon lights of a local dive bar. The two are all smiles as they embrace; a far cry from the war-like bravado of the 15-second teaser released a few weeks back.

Click over to the next image, and we see Kayce (Luke Grimes) on the front porch of his new home. Which, interestingly, Grimes confirms as being on the Broken Rock Reservation, not elsewhere in Montana.

‘He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res…’

“When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch,” Grimes tells EW in tandem with the new images. “He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long.”

Things seem peaceful enough for John Dutton’s youngest son, but the presence of a worried Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) means there’s a serious matter afoot.

And sure enough, “Something calls him to take care of that legacy,” Grimes says of Kayce. This is to be expected, as Kayce saw “the end” of his family in his vision guided by these two Broken Rock stalwarts.

“In true Kayce fashion, there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between,” Grimes adds of what to expect come Yellowstone Season 5.

If this sounds like more of the same for Kayce, the actor says this won’t be the case. “Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s writing,” Grimes clarifies of Taylor Sheridan‘s script. “He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 is a ‘Slow Burn’ at First for Beth & Rip

As for that first blissful image of the newlyweds, “Beth and Rip are adjusting to their new era as a married couple when Yellowstone returns,” EW captions their Instagram post. But Reilly herself says it’s not much of an adjustment for these two lovebirds at all.

They’ve had a rocky relationship, sure, but “Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” she tells EW. “Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length (mostly).”

On Hauser’s side, the Yellowstone icon is looking forward to audiences experiencing the “slow burn” series mastermind Sheridan has written for Rip & Beth.

“What I like about what [Taylor] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser adds. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that.”

After a bombastic Season 4, consider us sold. Yellowstone returns with Season 5 this November 13, only on Paramount Network.