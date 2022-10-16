New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Has John Dutton Repenting for His Sins

“Must break my wife’s heart to look down and see what a mess I’ve made of this family,” John narrates in the latest Yellowstone Season 5 teaser.

Ain’t that the truth. Don’t get me wrong, we’re still staunch John Dutton fans here at Outsider. But the man isn’t winning any un-ironic Father of the Year awards any time soon (as Kevin Costner would tell you himself). That is, unless he delivers on the lines spoken in this new Yellowstone Season 5 teaser.

Within, John looks rather downtrodden as he takes on his new career as Montana Governor. This isn’t exactly shocking, as it’s definitely the last career path JD saw himself tackling. But Yellowstone remains full of surprises five seasons in. And that’ll be doubly true if the patriarch delivers on what he speaks while remembering his late wife, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol).

"Sacrifice is exactly what we're gonna do." #YellowstoneTV season 5 premieres Sunday Nov. 13 at 8/7c, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Jck7N8XCQz — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 15, 2022

John growls heavily as he recalls Evelyn’s role in holding their family together. All “the sacrifices it took to give us a home” seemed to fall apart with her death in 1997, when all the Dutton offspring were adolescents.

But John himself is already a changed man. “Sacrifice is exactly what we’re gonna do,” he ends the teaser. And this time, I actually believe it.

John Dutton is Already Delivering on Promised ‘Sacrifices’ ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

For one, JD is already deep into this self-professed sacrificing. He’s the perfect candidate for Governor of Montana, sure, but he’s also the last man who would’ve ever sought the role willingly. That big Season 4 twist saw him reluctantly take to campaigning for the role, however. And come Season 5, a John that remains “full of surprises” is set to take the gubernatorial seat for all it is worth.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press, Yellowstone Season 4)

What sacrifices could he be speaking of, though? Is the patriarch finally willing to “share” the ancestral land of the Indigenous Broken Rock Reservation with them? Will he finally tend to the true needs of his children? Or is all that sacrifice tied up in his new role as Montana Governor, and that role alone?

As stuck in his ways as he is, John is right. He is still full of those “surprises” he guffawed to former Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) over late in Season 4. So nothing is off the table come Yellowstone Season 5. Especially after that bombastic full trailer we got a few weeks back.

For more on John as we head into the premiere, be sure to check out our Yellowstone Season 5: Will John Dutton Die? next. Yellowstone returns this November 13 with a two-hour premiere exclusively on Paramount Network.