Nicole Sheridan Shares Throwback Photo From 10 Years Ago With Husband Taylor

It’s not often we get to see “Yellowstone” and “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan before his days making television hits. However, on Instagram, we get a sneak peek at Taylor Sheridan not as a writer or producer, but simply as husband. There, Nicole Sheridan, wife to Taylor Sheridan, shared a throwback photo from ten years ago. And the sweet photo came long before “Yellowstone” even existed. Imagine—a world without “Yellowstone.”

“10 yrs ago today,” Nicole Sheridan wrote in her caption.

The grainy quality of the image speaks to the age of the photo. Meanwhile, Nicole and Taylor Sheridan saw much love from their friends and coworkers. One kindly insisted the couple still looks the same.

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty wrote beneath the photo, “Happy Belated Anniversary from Mo!”

Lower down in the comments, “1883” guest-star Rita Wilson wrote, “This is awesome.”

Missing our “1883” crew? Don’t worry, Eric Nelsen, our beloved Ennis actor, also reared his head in the comments. There he sweetly commented, “10 years and still look the same,” followed by a white heart emoji.

Taylor Sheridan has become a major hit in the world of television production. However, it seems he and his wife Nicole Sheridan have made just as big an impression on the stars they’ve worked with as they have on their fans.

Taylor Sheridan: A Family Man, Despite Mass Critical Acclaim

We hear so much about Taylor Sheridan as a writer and producer, and even as an actor, it’s hard to imagine him as a family man. But despite mass critical acclaim, he somehow manages to remain just as dedicated to his family as he is to his career.

In addition to sharing life with Nicole Sheridan, the couple shares, one child named Gus. Young Gus was born in 2013, soon after the couple married, and if his wife’s Instagram photos are anything to go by, then Taylor Sheridan is truly a family man.

A previous post, which Nicole Sheridan shared to her Instagram, captures Taylor and Gus sitting fireside, in the bright green of summer wilderness.

“I’m grateful to be sharing life, love, and parenthood with a wonderful man like you,” she wrote of her husband. “We love you Baby.”

More recent photos capture the family of three around the holidays, goofing around on a wooden bench. The trio’s expression exemplifies true happiness and contentment all around.

“Yellowstone” fans seem to love the little family too. The comments section beneath each of Nicole’s photos frequently features compliments not just on Taylor Sheridan’s work, but on their dynamic as a family and a couple.