Paramount Announces ‘Yellowstone’ Is the Top TV Franchise of 2021

Paramount Home Entertainment had some happy news to share about its flagship series. According to network executives, Yellowstone was the top TV franchise of 2021 across both physical and digital transactional media.

Yellowstone also landed among Marvel and DC as one of the three top entertainment franchises in transactional ownership last year. The Paramount franchise managed to bring in over $100 million in consumer spending on transactional platforms in 2021. According to data from Nielsen, the series was the #1 show on television, minus news and sports, among adults 18-49.

And the good news doesn’t stop there. Season 4 of Yellowstone even became the No. 1 TV release on digital in 2021. Released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 8, 2022, Season 4 generated the highest first-week physical sales for a TV series since December 2019, when the final season of Game of Thrones was released.

‘Yellowstone’ Executives Respond to TV Franchise’s Top Spot in 2021

In response to Yellowstone‘s top spot as a TV franchise, CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser expressed his enthusiasm.

“As we continue to build out the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, it’s amazing to see that there is an enormous audience out there who is as eager as we are to expand this world in ways that are rivaling the largest film and television franchises in the industry,” Glasser said. “We are indebted to the fans who have made that a reality, who make us strive even harder to keep offering even more compelling characters and stories.”

Likewise, Bob Buchi, president of Worldwide Home Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, responded to the immense support from Yellowstone fans.

“We are thrilled to be part of the phenomenon that is Yellowstone,” Buchi shared. “The passion from the show’s fans is undeniable, and the support from our digital and physical retail community has been tremendous. As fandom continues to grow, we look forward to bringing Taylor Sheridan’s iconic series to people who want to relive the experience again and again via home entertainment.”

‘Yellowstone’ Gets Green Light for Fifth Season

Since its debut in 2018, Yellowstone has created a new era of Western fanatics, bringing people back to their dusty roots of wrangling cattle and taking the law into their own hands. Each season, the show’s popularity has multiplied, as have the sales. So it’s no surprise that Paramount has greenlit the series for its fifth season.

The last time we saw the Dutton family, they had just seen a huge change in power. So, Season 5 will likely give us all the drama and resolutions we crave.

Right now, the first three seasons are available on Peacock. On March 28, Season 4 will become available to stream. Hopefully, this can hold over fans until our next fix of Yellowstone when Season 5 airs.