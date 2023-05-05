Paramount confirms ‘Yellowstone’ ending with Season 5, sequel greenlit

Per the studio this morning, Yellowstone will come to a close with the second half of Season 5 in November. A sequel series will follow.

It feels a long time coming. As rumors run rampant, though, there’s been little point in heeding Yellowstone headlines. But Paramount has sent over their decision, and it’s time to face it:

Yellowstone is officially ending with Season 5. A Taylor Sheridan sequel will replace it.

In their update sent to Outsider, “Paramount Network today announced a new, untitled Yellowstone sequel from creator Taylor Sheridan – a further expansion of the Yellowstone universe – has been greenlit straight-to series. The cast will be announced shortly.”

Moreover, “The new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+ following the epic, final cycle of Yellowstone – television’s #1 hit series – which will debut in November.”

There’s a lot to unpack here for just two short paragraphs. So let’s break it down:

The ‘final cycle’ of Yellowstone will debut on Paramount Network in November This will be the end and finale of the flagship series

An Untitled Yellowstone Sequel will premiere in December on Paramount Network Then it will stream on Paramount+

Both shows will be written by Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios

As for the sequel, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” offers David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios and longtime production partner to Sheridan.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” adds Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

Season 5A broke multiple records with the premiere garnering over 17 million total viewers, unleashing a passionate audience from the middle of the country to each of the coasts.

Where does Kevin Costner fit in?

In some ways, it’s disappointing to have Yellowstone close early. But Season 5’s first half took John, Beth, and Jamie Dutton (Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley) to the brink. It’s hard to imagine any further seasons topping this storyline, let alone bringing truly fresh drama to the table.

2022 was indeed “The Year of Yellowstone” as everything from billboards to top trades toted. Behind-the-scenes turbulence was already present, however, and it became clear some time ago that the show didn’t have much longer in its current form.

Reports of Costner and Sheridan being unable to see eye-to-eye have dominated headlines since. For more statements regarding this situation, see our previous Yellowstone and Kevin Costner coverage.

For now, it’s best to focus on what we know, and all the concrete confirmation from Paramount is above. As for the show’s John Dutton, Kevin Costner is currently dealing with an unwanted divorce.

This story is developing.