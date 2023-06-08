Paramount debuts ‘SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS’ trailer from ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan

‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and Paramount have tapped Zoey Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman to star in original series SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, which just debuted its trailer. Watch it first on Outsider.

Straight from Paramount this morning are the teaser trailer and key art for the highly anticipated SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS. The original series will premiere on Sunday, July 23 in the U.S. and all international markets exclusively on the studio’s streaming service, Paramount+.

From Yellowstone‘s Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, to say the least. Series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña takes center stage, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman.

The Sheridan show will also star a few familiar faces to Yellowstone fans. Dave Annable of Lee Dutton fame has been cast, as has 1883‘s LaMonica Garrett.

This is no Western, however. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is inspired by an actual US Military program, and follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Watch the trailer for SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS from ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan first on Outsider:

Stream the two-episode premiere of Special Ops: Lioness on Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+. Then stream all-new episodes on Sundays. Paramount

Yellowstone‘s MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are producing LIONESS for Paramount+. The studio also sent over the first official poster for the series, which you can view below:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. (Photo courtesy of Paramount+ Press)

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. Yellowtstone’s Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser are Executive Producing. Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat also EP.

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone prequels 1923, 1883, alongside MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING as well as the upcoming series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and LAND MAN.