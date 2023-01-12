Paramount+ Executive Reveals ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Has ‘A Lot More’ Content on the Way

Taylor Sheridan continues to make waves at Paramount+, originally giving viewers the hit neo-Western drama Yellowstone before introducing other successful spinoffs like 1883 and the brand-new limited series, 1923. In addition, Sheridan is also responsible for the creation of series like Mayor of Kingstown and the brand-new mobster drama, Tulsa King. That’s aside from a number of yet-unnamed projects the ambitious producer has going on behind the scenes. However, amid massive success with his Montana-centric tales, a Paramount+ executive recently teased fans of the Taylor Sheridan-verse that the Yellowstone creator has “a lot more” content on the way.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Speaking with Decider, Paramount’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles detailed the network’s work with Taylor Sheridan and how well his content has performed at Paramount+.

“The appetite for this content is so voracious,” Giles boasted. “We’re trying to keep up with the demand and keep up with Taylor [Sheridan’s] ability to do that.”

She further shared, “There’s a lot more coming, new stuff is still coming. This year, Tulsa King just ended, Mayor of Kingstown is coming back, and then we have more this summer.”

Interestingly, while a number of Taylor Sheridan hits are streaming on Paramount+, like 1883, 1923, and Tulsa King to name a few, Sheridan’s most prominent success, Yellowstone, does not feature on the platform. For now, streaming rights prevent it from airing there, and when the news outlet asked whether Paramount executives were working to regain rights to the hit series, Giles did not say. Instead, she told readers, “So much has been written about that, so I won’t retread. Where we have been focusing is in telling the Dutton story from other angles and really fleshing out that desire for the audience.”

Taylor Sheridan Created ‘1923’ to Fix a ‘Problem’ with ‘1883’

Though both of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequels, 1883 and 1923, have proven successful so far, 1923 was never actually in the original plans. Instead, following the premiere of 1923, starring Hollywood icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, Sheridan explained that he actually created the follow-up prequel to fix a serious “problem” with 1883.

1883 fans will recall that two of the limited series’ essential characters, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), both died during the show’s finale. While Elsa’s death was imminent from the beginning, it was still a major blow to fans to see her dead body in her grieving father’s (Tim McGraw‘s James Dutton’s) arms.

During a prior interview, the Yellowstone mastermind said, “The story I heard is Bob Bakish,” the president of Paramount Global, “watched [1883] and said, ‘Wait a minute, [Elsa] dies! They all die? What do we do in season two?'”

Humorously, Sheridan deadpanned, “There is no season two. (But) They’re like, ‘There better be a f—ing season two because we already picked it up. I’m sitting here going guys, everyone is dead.”

And so, 1923 was born. Be sure to read the full story about the Harrison Ford-led series’ origins.