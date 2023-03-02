Paramount+ to Launch Immersive Pop-Up Experience for ‘1923’ and More

If you’re a fan of the Yellowstone universe and want to live like a Dutton for a day, the chance is upon you. Paramount + is opening an interactive attraction that will allow you to travel back to 1923 and have a cocktail in the Wild West.

The streamer will soon be bringing a pop-up event called The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience to Texas, California, and Colorado. The fun is part of the company’s Mountain of Entertainment campaign, according to ET.

Those who are lucky enough to visit will be able to sip craft cocktails in a 1923 speakeasy. The secret watering hole will likely be similar to the one that Jack took Elizabeth during Season 1.

1923 tells the story of the Dutton family 40 years after they settled in Montana. That home would later become the continental U.S.’s largest cattle ranch owned by present-day’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Yellowstone.

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience Will Take Fans Through Bars Based on ‘1923,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ and ‘Star Trek: Pichard’

But the experience doesn’t stop in the prohibition era. Fans will also get to walk through the worlds of Star Trek: Pichard, Rabbit Hole, Fatal Attraction, and more. People will have the chance to take selfies with the Top Gun: Maverick helmet and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“The success of our award-winning A Mountain of Entertainment brand campaign is intrinsically tied to the wonder of our iconic Paramount Mountain, popular franchises, and beloved characters,” Domenic DiMeglio, Executive Vice President and CMO of Paramount Streaming, told the publication. “This is thoughtfully woven into each story arc, including the recent Stallone Face spot at Super Bowl LVII, which aired nationally during the big game and is the most watched Mountain of Entertainment spot ever.”

“As we reach the two-year anniversary of the service’s launch,” he continued, “we are evolving the campaign to bring the legendary mountain and our broad content offering to life in a themed and immersive experience for fans, which is what we have in store for all who visit The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience.”

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience kicks off in Mammoth, California from March 2-5. It then moves to Austin, Texas, from March 10-13, and concludes in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, from March 16-19.