Philo TV, Streaming Crashes During ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

Philo TV is an American internet television and streaming company that as of 2021 had over 800,000 subscribers. We’re sure that many of them used the service to tune into Sunday night’s premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season…or at least that’s what they tried to do.

Philo TV apparently crashed during the first few minutes of the season premiere of the show, and people online—specifically users of the service—were upset with the technical difficulties.

“I think Philo just crashed. Not our internet,” one user wrote online. “Just stopped in the middle of Yellowstone.”

Other fans started responding with similar tweets reporting the same problems. “Yeah, mine just buffers.” Another wrote: “Yup, same here.”

Well @philoTV just crapped out during the premier of Yellowstone. Not a good way to impress a new customer. — Slik_Karl (@Slik_Karl) November 14, 2022

“Well @philoTV just crapped out during the premier of Yellowstone,” one subscriber wrote. They added that they were frustrated with the delay. “Not a good way to impress a new customer.”

However, while many fans and users of Philo TV were tweeting their frustrations with the service for interrupting Yellowstone, the company tried their best to do some damage control.

Philo TV issued a statement to clarify that they were experiencing a “service outage” and were working to resolve the issue.

“We are currently experiencing a service outage, and our engineering team is working on restoring things as quickly as possible,” the service updated users on their Twitter page. “We will post updates on http://status.philo.com as they become available. We’re very sorry for the disruption!”

We are currently experiencing a service outage, and our engineering team is working on restoring things as quickly as possible. We will post updates on https://t.co/fDYyij323i as they become available. We're very sorry for the disruption! — Philo (@philoTV) November 14, 2022

This is a developing story.