PHOTO: ‘Yellowstone’ Die-hard Fan Reveals Ranch Branded Pizza Prior to Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premieres across the country on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th at 8:00 pm EST.

The season will feature a two-hour season opening episode that’s sure to be full of surprises and new developments.

Fans of the show have been gearing up for this premiere for months now, and now, they’re celebrating tonight’s premiere in all sorts of creative ways.

This fan decided to combine their love of the Taylor Sheridan series with their affinity for pizza-making. They tweeted out a picture of a personal-sized pizza pie they’d crafted. However, they made sure to include the iconic Dutton Ranch brand. You can view the Yellowstone-inspired pizza below.

“We are ready for @Yellowstone,” the fan named Amy M. wrote in their caption. “Bring on Season 5 #Yellowstone.”

It seems like these fans will have a great snack to eat during the upcoming season premiere.

Many of the show’s cast members have warned that the new season of Yellowstone involves a lot of blood. Moreover, in a recent interview, actor Cole Hauser promised that this season will provide some major plot shake-ups that fans should enjoy.

“Season Five is going to be wonderful,” he said. “The way we ended Season Four—I can’t give too much away, but the way Season Four ends, I think the audience… will be happily surprised.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 to Include Many New Characters

New characters will work their way onto the ranch for Season 5. Actors Kai Caster, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri will all join Yellowstone in new roles. Deadline describes Olivieri’s character as “a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.”

Country singer Lainey Wilson will also join the show as a character named Abby. Wilson recently opened up about her excitement to join the show and show off her versatility as a performer. She also revealed how she landed the role on the hit series.

Back in 2018, her manager sent some of Wilson’s songs to Yellowstone producers for consideration in the series. They chose her song “Working Overtime.” Eventually, this choice led to an eventual friendship with show creator Taylor Sheridan. From there, everything went up for Wilson.

“[Taylor Sheridan] was a fan of mine; we’re fans of his,” Wilson told Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest this weekend. “He invited us to Vegas to play at this horse riding competition where I got to hang out with him, talk to him, shake his hand, and get to know him. We exchanged numbers, and he’s put three of my songs in his show so far.”

Then, after Wilson played a show for the Yellowstone cast and crew in August of 2020, she deepened her bond with Sheridan. The following February, he called her with an offer for a role on the show.

“He said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I’m like, ‘you’re sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’” Wilson recalled. “I love doing things that are scary. I love stepping outside my comfort zone. It’s going to be great.”