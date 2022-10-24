Relive ‘Yellowstone’s Most Brutal Rivalry in New ‘Best of Beth vs. Jamie’ Feature

“I’m gonna get you disbarred, you spineless piece of sh*t.” Nothing says Yellowstone quite like the immaculate dialogue (and sparse physical violence) between siblings Beth & Jamie Dutton.

If it’s sixteen minutes of Beth and Jamie duking it out that you seek ahead of Yellowstone Season 5, you’ve come to the right place. These two are highlights of the show on their own, but pair them together and it’s the best of the series, no question.

Few have waffled as intensely on their own family as Jamie Dutton, yet Wes Bentley‘s performance keeps him grounded as an emotionally abused and tormented (if sometimes self-inflicted) son to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton. Audiences either love to hate or hate to love Jamie as a result. And then there’s Beth.

Brought to fiery life by the indomitable Kelly Reilly, the Dutton daughter is a force of nature with the deepest grudge possible against her older brother. And it all plays out to perfection in Yellowstone‘s latest feature. Ready to hop back in to four seasons worth of television’s greatest sibling rivalry? Take a dive with us below and catch up on why these two loathe each other before the cataclysmic events of Season 5.

A look back at some of Beth and Jamie’s most unforgettable faceoffs on Yellowstone. Yellowstone

‘Yellowstone’ Fans: Are You Team Beth or Team Jamie?

Like the Twilight saga of old, Yellowstone has many fans debating if they’re Team Beth or Team Jamie. In this Outsider’s opinion, though, there’s one deciding factor that makes this battle far from an Edward vs Jacob scenario. And it’s not the one you think.

Yes, Jamie is responsible for taking a pregnant teenage Beth to an Indigenous women’s clinic where she would be sterilized. And yes, Jamie was a teenager himself who did not know the adult implications of what he was doing. But it’s the moments in which Jamie chooses physical violence against his younger sister that take Team Jamie completely off the table for this author.

Whether for better or worse, Yellowstone‘s latest feature leaves out one crucial moment in Beth & Jamie’s history: the moment Jamie decided it would be prudent to punch his sister in the face. As vicious, manipulative, and conniving as Beth can be (remember, she both tells and encourages Jamie to “kill himself” with a straight face), she is 100% right when she tells Jamie a “real man would’ve walked away” from the huge fight that led to him assaulting her.

Jamie later pushes his sister against a wall, too; another moment left out of the feature. So if you were curious, this Outsider is absolutely Team Beth.

As John Dutton famously told his adopted son: “Touch your sister again, and I’ll put your head through the f*cking wall.”

Beth and Jamie return to duke it out this November 13 in a two-hour premiere event for Yellowstone Season 5, only on Paramount Network.