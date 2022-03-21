Rip Wheeler Jackets: Best Buys and Budget Finds for ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing

Capture the look of Yellowstone‘s Western “Man in Black” himself, Rip Wheeler, with authentic and budget jacket options right here on Outsider.

If there’s a single look Yellowstone has elevated to iconic status, it’s the ensemble of the Dutton enforcer, Rip Wheeler. No one’s ever made the combination of aviators, cowboy hat, and denim jacket – all in stark black – look as good as Cole Hauser does in his breakout role. Which is exactly why we’ve gone through the trouble (see: joyous labor) of gathering all the best authentic and budget options to help fellow Outsiders capture Rip’s look for themselves.

So whether you’re looking to own the jacket of Rip Wheeler specifically, or capture his entire look – we’ve got you covered below.

Authentic Rip Wheeler Jackets, Sunglasses & Hats

When it comes to Rip’s jacket, the authentic on-screen make comes from Huckberry. It’s a bit of an investment, but this flannel-lined waxed cotton canvas trucker jacket will last you a lifetime.

As for the cowboy hats of Yellowstone, each used on-screen was made by Greeley Hat Works. The company makes replicas of hats they fashion for the leads, including Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. And those iconic sunglasses are either aviator-style Ray-Ban Caravans or Oliver Peoples Men’s Clifton Sunglasses. You’ll find each authentic option above straight from their makers. And for a slightly less expensive but equal quality black cowboy hat, you can never go wrong with a Stetson (also above).

Budget-Friendly, Quality Rip Wheeler Jacket Options:

If you’re not looking to spend $1k on a Rip Wheeler ensemble, however, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered there, too. Being an Outsider is all about finding that common, middle ground, right? There’s plenty of great quality Rip Wheeler jackets, hats, and sunglasses out there for a fraction of the cost, and you’ll find them all above.

‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Capture Rip Wheeler’s Full Look

To capture Rip Wheeler’s full look – jacket, shirt and all – without breaking the bank, purchase each of the items below for that perfect “Man in Black” ensemble.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone Season 4. Photo credit: Paramount Network Press.

Looking the part of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler means feeling every bit the badass you intend to be. Below, we’ve gathered the best budget, quality options for each component of Rip’s look. Combine each and you’ll be feeling the part in no time. But be sure to flare your nostrils or the look doesn’t work.

Sizing shirts and jeans is a personal affair, however. Which is exactly why we’ve lined to Wrangler’s shop above for shirts and jeans. Yellowstone features Wrangler heavily in the show, so rest assured these are also on-brand.

And that’s it for Rip Wheeler, Outsiders! For capturing more Yellowstone looks, check out our further clothing breakdowns below:

Yellowstone will return for Season 5 in late 2022.