Last year, while the “1883” cast and crew were filming at the 6666 Ranch, “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham put on a show for everyone.

Bingham is an incredible singer as well as an actor. And though he could’ve been near the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas for any number of reasons, it’s sweet that he took the time to go out and play for his Paramount co-stars.

“1883” is the prequel series for “Yellowstone,” in which Bingham stars. Though there’s a little crossover between the two shows, this is likely the most amount of time Bingham spent with the “1883” cast and crew.

We found out about this behind-the-scenes concert courtesy of five-year-old Audie Rick. Rick plays John Dutton Sr. in “1883,” and his mom will post pictures and videos from the set to his Instagram account. In this latest post, we see a blurry photo of little Audie and Ryan Bingham at the 6666 Ranch, along with other “1883” co-stars.

“Sharing a really fun night back when we were filming in Texas,” Rick begins in the post. “@ryanbinghamofficial came out to the ranch and put on a SHOW! It was my first concert. I stood at the front of the stage and stared at him the whole time. I told my mom after that night that I wanted to see all the concerts, not just ‘Ryan Concerts’ every concert!”

In the rest of the post, you can see Rick in his cowboy hat standing right at the front of the stage. Several videos show Bingham strumming along and singing to the crowd. We even see Rick dancing with his fellow co-stars.

“Best part of the night, aside from dancing with @faithhill @audreymcgraw and @amandajaros, was meeting Ryan backstage,” Rick’s caption continued. “He was so nice and even gave me his brass guitar slide! So Happy Birthday to you man, you rock!”

Ryan Bingham Receives Happy Birthday Wishes From ‘1883’ Star Audie Rick and Others

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday, March 31. In addition to Audie Rick, the official “Yellowstone” social media account also celebrated the singer and actor. They posted a gritty photo of Bingham as Walker, a ranch hand who gets on Rip and Lloyd’s bad sides.

Many “Yellowstone” fans took to the comments to send happy birthday wishes to the star.

“Walker is one of my favorite characters. Happy Birthday, cowboy!” one person commented.

Another said, “Happy Birthday, Ryan! I love when you sing on the show!!”

One fan also poked fun at Bingham’s character, who has a reputation of getting on the other ranch hands’ nerves. “Take him to the train station to celebrate!!!” the fan wrote.