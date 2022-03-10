Sam Elliott Doesn’t Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Because It’s Too Much Like ‘Dallas’

Taylor Sheridan created something truly incredible when crafting the Yellowstone universe. Now on its fifth season, Yellowstone captured the hearts of critics and fans alike across the country, racking up no less than 13 award nominations and becoming the most-watched show on television.

There’s one person, however, who has no interest in the show whatsoever, and it’s someone you probably wouldn’t expect – 1883 star Sam Elliott. That’s right. The star of the hit Yellowstone prequel doesn’t watch Yellowstone.

Why Sam Elliott Doesn’t Watch ‘Yellowstone’

In an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Elliott revealed that Yellowstone is too much like Dallas for his taste. “I’m not a Yellowstone fan, I don’t watch Yellowstone,” Elliott said. “I love Costner, there’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of ‘em I’ve worked with before, nothing against any of them but it’s just too much like f—in’ Dallas or something.”

Now, is Sam Elliott missing out? Absolutely. But Elliott says it’s not just Yellowstone, he simply doesn’t watch much TV. “[Yellowstone is] too much for me,” he said. “I don’t watch much. I work in the yard a lot.”

How ‘Yellowstone’ Compares to ‘Dallas’

Though Sam Elliott saying he doesn’t watch Yellowstone feels slightly blasphemous, he does have a point. Yellowstone is a bit like Dallas. Like Yellowstone, Dallas follows a family through the trials and tribulations that come with owning a business. The Ewing family of Dallas own an independent oil business, however, not a cattle ranch (though their oil business is on cattle ranching land).

And like Yellowstone, the family of Dallas doesn’t always present a picture-perfect family image. The elder brother of the family, J.R. Ewing, is a greedy oil tycoon who’s constantly involved in dirty business. Dallas is a long-running, award-winning series known for its portrayal of power struggles and family conflict…sound familiar?

Sam Elliott Has One Complaint When It Comes to ‘1883’

Before production began, Taylor Sheridan warned his cast and crew that they would likely hate him by the end. And while that couldn’t be further from the truth, Sam Elliott does have one complaint. It’s not that he was forced to film in frigid cold and boiling heat. It’s not even cowboy camp. No, Sam Elliott is annoyed with Sheridan because his cowboy hat was too big.

“We didn’t get the f—ing hat until we got down there in Texas and it was a mistake because we got pushed into a box where we had to settle for a hat,” Elliott tells Marc Maron. “And it was a f—ing hat that didn’t fit me. The f—in’ hat was too loose on me. It was a hat that just didn’t fit.” Incredible.