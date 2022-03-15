Sam Elliott and Forrie J. Smith: Why Folks Get The ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Stars Confused

If you’ve seen Yellowstone and 1883, you’d probably agree that Sam Elliott and Forrie J. Smith are quite different actors. But that doesn’t stop people from getting the two western stars mixed up. I mean, look at them!

Sam Elliott and Forrie J. Smith’s similarities go a lot farther than “cowboy vibes” and grey hair. They’ve got the prominent mustaches. They even have similar builds. Not to mention, they both have a classic, honey-sweet country drawl. Although Yellowstone and 1883 are set over 100 years apart, their characters also have a pretty similar look to them.

Forrie J. Smith plays Lloyd Pierce in Yellowstone. Like Sam Elliott’s 1883 character, he works closely with the Duttons. Pierce is the oldest ranch hand on the Dutton ranch.

Forrie J. Smith once posted an incredibly sweet video thanking fans for the comparisons, saying he adored Sam Elliott and really respected him as an actor. This was in 2020, before people even knew that Sam Elliott would play a key role in 1883. He called Sam Elliott a “class act” and said he was honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as him.

Now, he’s in the same franchise.

Sam Elliott’s 1883 role was a very crucial one. After all, the early generation of Duttons that decided to make the arduous journey west couldn’t have done so without their rough and tumble guide. Elliott’s character, Shea Brennan, is a traumatized and volatile man. And his journey, both emotional and physical, is fascinating to watch.

Sam Elliott and Forrie J. Smith May Look Similar, But They Have Very Different Backgrounds

When Sam Elliott got the 1883 role, he was an icon for anyone whose a fan of western films. The actor grew up in Sacramento and started acting in the late 1960s. He has had roles in titles such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Gettysburg, Tombstone, Justified, and recently, A Star is Born. The actor spent his early years in Southern California before moving to Portland, Oregon.

Meanwhile, Forrie J. Smith grew up a cowboy. He had a pretty minimal acting career before landing the part in Yellowstone. According to his IMDb page, his father is in the Canadian Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Forrie J. Smith, who also worked a lot as a stunt man, keeps things pretty private. But Since Sam Elliott is a Hollywood star, he’s in the limelight a lot. And he has a lot to say.

Sam Elliott Actually Rejected a ‘Yellowstone’ Role

If people have learned anything over the past couple of weeks in the entertainment biz, it’s that Sam Elliott is going to speak his mind. That’s landed him in some hot water following his controversial comments about the award-winning film The Power of the Dog.

But his candid nature has also made him quite forthright about the very franchise he’s working on. He has a lot to say about how Yellowstone isn’t necessarily his cup of tea. Elliot has frequently discussed Yellowstone, how he doesn’t watch the flagship series, rejected a role on it, and thinks 1883 is “tainted by it.”

Did we mention this guy likes to speak his mind?

Granted, the role he rejected was a small one. And he mentioned that turning it down “really wasn’t a big deal.” And it couldn’t have been, considering Taylor Sheridan asked him to join 1883, and they both have tons of respect for each other still.

But he does feel a bit like Yellowstone isn’t great for 1883, and it would have done just fine as a stand-alone show.

“Yellowstone is all over this. We’re tainted by Yellowstone, which, on some level, I can’t stand,” Elliott once told Taste of Country. “Because I think 1883 stands alone and will. Once it comes out, people are gonna say, ‘Oh, yeah — the only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.”

Of course, another similarity between 1883 and Yellowstone is that Lloyd looks a LOT like Shea Brennan. That, however, is just a happy coincidence.