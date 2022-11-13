See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud to show it off on social media. Over the weekend, Hauser’s mother posted a rare pic of her Rip Wheeler actor son with his brother, Jesse Poole.

Warner posted the pic with the touching caption, “Brothers —Jess & Mr. Cole taking a moment for La Momma to capture them head to head and heart to heart enjoying the moment! Family! Friends! Viva Life!!!”

In the photo, we see Hauser with his arm around his brother’s neck. Most notably, the “Yellowstone” star looks nothing like his character on the show. He’s missing his dark brown hair and signature beard. As his longtime fans will recognize, he’s definitely got more of his 2 Fast 2 Furious look going.

Cole Hauser Gives a Preview of What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Expect in Season 5

Earlier in November, Hauser spoke with Outsider about the upcoming fifth season of “Yellowstone” in which he reprises his role as badass ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. As fans will recall, Rip and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) tied the knot at the end of season 4. But it isn’t only this relationship that Hauser is looking forward to developing as the show goes forward. Hauser wants to see Rip’s relationship with Carter (Finn Little) blossom in seasons to come.

“I would say probably with Carter,” Hauser said. “Being a little bit more of a father figure, and somebody for him to look up to.”

As for what fans can expect from Rip and Carter this season, Hauser says it’s going to be a slowly-developed bond. “I think Taylor did a great job this year of slowly ‘walking the dog’ when it comes to that relationship,” Hauser said. “So I’m excited for the audience to see that.”

“Yellowstone” officially returns tonight (Sunday, November 13) at 8 PM ET exclusively on Paramount Network. In case you need a refresher, be sure to check out everything we know about Season 5 ahead of tonight’s premiere.