Streaming Service Offering Free Preview Window of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premiere is airing soon, and Sling TV subscribers are in for a treat: the streaming service is offering a free preview. The Streamable reports that Sling customers are receiving a two-week Freeview of the Paramount Network. The free viewing period will be from Friday, November 4th until Sunday, November 20th.

If you’re a Sling customer and you want to watch Yellowstone, Season 4 will be available before Season 5 drops on November 13th. Sling subscribers will not only have access to the show’s Season 4 and the Season 5 premiere, but they will also be able to watch the first three episodes of Season 5 for free. The show is streamable on Peacock, which has all four seasons available.

Step into Christmas…and a whole bunch of new premieres this November!



🎄 Christmas Movies

🤠 Yellowstone

⭐ Celebrity IOU

⚔️ Neighborhood Wars

⚓ Below Deck

👭 The Culpo Sisters

💽 Spector

Die-hard fans of Yellowstone were thrilled that the Season 5 premiere was shown in AMC theaters nationwide on Saturday, October 29th. This gave viewers who couldn’t wait a couple more weeks to see the new season an opportunity to get hyped up even more for what’s to come.

What’s in store for the much-hyped season 5 of Yellowstone

Yellowstone tells the story of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. Dutton is the patriarch of a family that controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America. Other cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. Of course, the cast is growing this season. Lainey Wilson will be playing musician Abby. Wilson is an accomplished musician in real life. Meanwhile, Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons. The show was created by Sheridan and John Linson and has already spawned one spin-off with plans for more in the future.

In January, fifteen million avid viewers tuned in to the season 4 finale of Yellowstone. The upcoming Season 5 of the show has fans eagerly awaiting its premiere. Executive producer David C. Glasser hyped up the premiere episode, insisting fans are in store for some shocks. “Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody. Where our story starts and what has happened,” Glasser teased to TV Insider. Although he was vague, Glasser let slip that the show will visit some new locations. “We visit some new and amazing Montana locations,” he explained.

Sheridan recently told Entertainment Tonight that in Season 5, they may be “taking chess pieces off the board.” By this, is he implying that some characters might leave the Dutton ranch? Sheridan went into detail about how he plans to approach the new episodes. “If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.” It is unclear if the characters will simply be written off or killed.