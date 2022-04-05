The Symbolism Behind Dark vs Light Cowboy Hats in Paramount’s Yellowstone, Western Dramas

Each Yellowstone character’s reasoning behind dark vs light, or white vs black, cowboys hats is far more nuanced than the Hollywood westerns of old.

You’ll never see Rip Wheeler wear a white cowboy hat on Yellowstone. But it’s not because he’s the show’s villain, is it? Yet this is what the long-standing White Hat vs Black Hat mantra of Hollywood would have us believe. So what else is going on underneath that worn, deep-brown-to-black wide brim of his?

To understand why each Yellowstone character wears the cowboy hats they do, it’s pertinent to understand one of Hollywood’s oldest traditions first.

‘Yellowstone’s Western Heritage: White Hats vs Black Hats

A tremendous amount of effort, thought, and craftsmanship went into each hat worn on Yellowstone. So much so, in fact, that Greely Hat Works master craftsman, Trent Johnson would directly source this timeless Hollywood tradition for every single character. But where does the tradition of the White Hats vs Black Hats come from? And how does it translate into Yellowstone‘s Dark vs Light?

“In American Western films between the 1920’s and 40’s, white hats and black hats were used to symbolize good versus evil,” Greely Hat Works (crafter of all Yellowstone cowboy hats) cites of the tradition.

Under this on-the-nose distinction, audiences of America’s original Westerns could immediately distinguish between heroes and villains while watching these black & white features. A big, bright white wide-brim hat stood out powerfully in greyscale. A black hat could, too; making each pop out even if the character was viewed from behind.

Of course, this is far from a new concept in society. Light and dark colors – specifically white and black – have been used by cultures to signify the battle between good an evil for millennia. Archaeologists see evidence of this in unearthing artifacts of Greco-Roman plays, and in the art of nearly every other culture on Earth.

‘Don’t shoot at the black hat…’

The tradition carries over into modern cinema, too. One famous example from a Modern Western comes in 2007’s masterful remake of 1957’s 3:10 to Yuma. Within, a henchman hiring local thugs tells them “don’t shoot at the black hat.

HBO’s Westworld, too, holds firm to this Hollywood tradition, with the show’s protagonist choosing to wear a white cowboy hat. Antagonists are often spotted in black cowboys hats in turn – such as Logan (Ben Barnes), who audiences watch shoot up an entire saloon.

But ask any Yellowstone fan, and they’ll tell you that today’s most popular Western doesn’t hold fast and true to this old rule. At all. In fact, it does the opposite in many cases – and for a fascinating reason.

‘Yellowstone’ Flips This Hollywood Archetype on its Head

In short, old Hollywood would have us believe that white hats represent heroes; the pure of heart and morally righteous. Black hats, however, would represent malicious intent. The unethical. The deceitful. The villains, as they were.

But then Yellowstone gave us Rip Wheeler, John Dutton, and countless others; a whole cast of heroes and villains that blur the lines between good and evil on an episodic basis.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone Season 4. Photo credit: Paramount Network Press

As Greely Hat Works cites, “Rip Wheeler wears a darker hat alluding to impure and unethical intentions. Rest assured, Rip Wheeler is a hero in this storyline which is what makes his character so compelling.”

Seems rather oxymoronic, doesn’t it? And herein lies Yellowstone‘s distinction:

‘Yellowstone’ uses the Dark vs Light Cowboy Hat tradition to reflect a character’s own self-reflection, not how the world (or audiences) perceive them.

As the show’s hatmaker cites, Rip Wheeler is certainly a ‘hero’ to Yellowstone audiences. But the Dutton enforcer does not view himself as a hero at all. In fact, he views himself as the opposite: a troubled, deeply dangerous man who’s willing to do anything his boss needs. Hence the dark hats and attire; a true “Man in Black.”

On the flip side, John Dutton wears nearly all light, ivory hats as the series begins – and only white hats in flashbacks to his younger self. The patriarch does, in many ways, view himself as the hero of his own story for many, many years. He’s doing everything within his power to preserve his family’s legacy. And he sees anyone and everyone who stands in his way as the villain.

Josh Lucas as Young John Dutton

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 1

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 3

As Yellowstone progresses, however, John is seen sporting many more dark brown cowboy hats. This happens as John is forced to get his hands even dirtier – and he knows it. His switch to dark hats, then, is a direct reflection of his own turn to the Dark Side, if you will. By Yellowstone Season 4, in fact, John never puts on a white cowboy hat again.

The Age of ‘Gray’ Heroes & Villains

Both John and Rip come from a long line of ‘Gray Heroes’ in Hollywood, an archetype centered around the Anti-Hero. Modern audiences tend to find a complex, morally ambiguous protagonist far more entertaining. And with Yellowstone offering them in spades, it’s no wonder it’s the #1 show on television.

The same rules apply to the show’s villains, too. Many of Yellowstone‘s prominent ‘big bads’ sport white hats, not black. The most pertinent example is Season 4’s main antagonist: Garrett Randall, biological father to Jamie Dutton. Randall doesn’t see himself as the villain of his story. Instead, he sees himself as the savior of his bloodline; a wronged man who’s been at the mercy of “the system” his entire life.

Will Patton as Garrett Randall. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press Center)

Neal McDonough as Malcolm Beck. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom

Yellowstone Season 2’s ‘big bad’, Malcolm Beck, also sported a white cowboy hat for the same reason: Beck believed himself the hero of his story.

Yellowstone‘s use of hat color becomes even more interesting when considering the wide brims Jamie Dutton – the show’s character most flip-flopped from protagonist to antagonist – wears. When on the ranch, Jamie is only ever seen in a medium, dusty-colored cowboy hat; signifying his deep moral ambiguity and self-serving nature. Even his own family will never know where his true loyalties lie

If Yellowstone has written one thing consistently about Jamie, it’s that this adopted Dutton has no idea who he truly is. And his hat is a direct reflection of this.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

And then there’s his adopted brother, Kayce Dutton, who sports a dark cowboy hat throughout the series – signifying the character’s own inner turmoil. By his hat alone, we can assume Kayce does not consider all the souls he’s taken as a NAVY S.E.A.L. – and in the name of his father’s legacy – as a good thing. Much of Kayce’s story on Yellowstone centers around his self-doubt and atoning with his sins. Kayce does not, in effect, believe himself to be a good man.

Their sister, Beth Dutton, knows herself, too. She never parades as the hero. Quite the opposite, in fact, which is why we only ever see her in dark cowboy hats.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. (Photo credit: Paramount Network press)

And the list goes on, with one thing for certain: Yellowstone has done a masterful job of presenting modern heroes and villains in a new light – one that makes it far more difficult to peg one from the other.

All the light and dark cowboy hats of Yellowstone will return for Season 5 in late 2022.