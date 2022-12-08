Taylor Sheridan’s 6666 Ranch Now Offering ‘Four Sixes Ranch Reserve’ Steaks

If you have major carnivores in your life, the 6666 Ranch has you covered for all of your meat-lover holiday gift needs. Taylor Sheridan’s legendary ranch is offering some serious cuts of beef. Taylor’s wife, Nic, took to her Instagram to promote the deal. “NOW OFFERING Reserve Steaks. Our Reserve steaks are USDA Choice and USDA Prime check it out @6666ranch,” she wrote.

Of course, Yellowstone fans are jumping at the deal. “You just solved Christmas present issues for me!”, one fan wrote. One diehard fan plans to pair it with their significant other’s growing merchandise. “…Oh my fiance is gonna love these steaks on his brand new Boss pit. Along with his 6666 ranch cap! Merry Christmas to him!” Another carnivore just wants to cut to the chase. “Ohhhhh yeah!!! Warmin’ up the grill!!”, they wrote. You can get in on the deal at their website.

Samuel “Burk” Burnett founded 6666 Ranch, or Four Sixes Ranch, in 1870 when he bought 100 cows and gave them the iconic 6666 brand. Burk later went on to become one of the most Texas’s renowned and prosperous cattlemen. The ranch stayed within his family until 2020 when Anne Windfohr Marion, Burk’s great-granddaughter, passed away. In 2020, the ranch was put up for sale at $347.7 million. The investment group led by Sheridan purchased the property earlier this year for over $320 million. The massive property is larger than the city of San Antonio.

‘6666’ is still in preproduction but is still expected to debut in 2023

Production for Yellowstone has already occurred on various sections of the land, and there’s a high chance that 6666 is also filming there. It would make logical sense considering how linked to the iconic ranch the show is. 6666, a spin-off from the Yellowstone franchise, will focus on the character Jimmy and his transition to the iconic ranch.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” a press release reads. “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

“The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made,” the release added. 6666 will be coming to the Paramount Network through a move from streaming services. This was announced as part of the network’s upfront presentation that occurred in May. It’s expected to drop sometime in 2023. In the meantime, fans can enjoy some top-quality steak.