Taylor Sheridan Describes ‘Yellowstone’ as ‘Fantastic Canvas to Look at Americans’

When it comes to Yellowstone, creator Taylor Sheridan has some definitive ideas about how his show reflects on Americans. In an interview ahead of the Season 5 premiere, Sheridan offers up his thoughts on what the Duttons can show us about our country.

“You have with the Dutton family a 130-year legacy in one place,” Sheridan said. “Which makes it a fantastic canvas to really look at Americans. Coupled with icons like Kevin Costner, it shows a world that people can’t believe actually still is in America and it is.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Talked About John Dutton’s World

Costner, who plays John Dutton, had this to say about a little of his character’s personality. “The image of somebody making a living on a horse, there’s something kind of free about it,” Costner said. “It’s enough for him, it’s always been enough for him. But the world’s more complicated.”

One thing that Yellowstone fans know is that there is always a lot of family drama. A lot of viewers have been watching that play out pretty much since the show first hit the airwaves. For his part, Costner speaks right to the drama and chaos that has made up the Dutton family’s existence over a period of time.

“As you enter Yellowstone, you realize that the family is in complete chaos,” Costner said. “There’s just extensive pressure on everyone. John is an aggressive personality and doesn’t like weakness and doesn’t want to see it in his children. It’s family, it’s a dysfunctional family.”

Boy, is it ever dysfunctional! As we’ve seen in the previews for Season 5, fans will see John Dutton deal with the world of politics. He’s also got the family drama going on, as per usual.

Earlier this week, Yellowstone released a big preview of the season to come. We get up-close looks at John and Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, making their plans for family domination. Beth also will have her hands full as she’s married to Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. That dynamic definitely is worth watching because you never know how things will be working out between the two of them. Check out the clip above.