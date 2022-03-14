Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth: How Much is the Yellowstone Creator Worth?

Although Taylor Sheridan got his start in front of the camera, he’s made his millions through his impressive screenwriting skills. Now, Sheridan’s wildly successful Paramount Network show “Yellowstone” has earned him eight other series via the studio. Most of those will debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which allows Sheridan much more creative freedom with these new pursuits.

Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth Is Around $2 Million

But let’s take it back to the beginning, tracing Taylor Sheridan’s early career to his fame today.

Born May 21, 1970, Taylor Sheridan grew up on a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas. He spent his childhood herding cattle, riding horses, and learning about ranch life. Eventually, he attended Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. But halfway through, he dropped out to move to Austin. According to Exact Net Worth, he worked odd jobs painting houses and mowing lawns to support his family.

Now, most people don’t exactly have their dream job fall into their lap. But that’s nearly what happened to Sheridan. At one point, he ran into a talent agent at a shopping center. He was at the mall looking for a job, and the talent scout said if he moved to Chicago, he could pull off an acting career there. Instead, Taylor Sheridan moved with the rest of his family up to Wyoming to work as a ranch manager.

But the talent scout’s words stayed with him. And soon, in 1995, Sheridan made his acting debut in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” starring Chuck Norris. Sheridan landed only a one-episode appearance in the show, but this paved the way for future projects like “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Veronica Mars,” and finally his big break.

Taylor Sheridan landed a coveted role as Deputy Chief David Hale in “Sons of Anarchy” from 2008 to 2010. He starred in more than 20 episodes and solidified himself as a key character. But after disagreeing with the creators about his pay, Sheridan decided to try his hand behind the camera.

He started off by directing “Vile,” a 2011 horror film. That led to “Sicario,” Sheridan’s first-ever major screenwriting project. And the one that really skyrocketed the net worth of Taylor Sheridan.

How These Movies and TV Shows Led to a Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth for Taylor Sheridan

“Sicario” wasn’t just a good film. It was a phenomenal film, earning three Oscars nominations, three BAFTA nominations, and countless other awards. Taylor Sheridan himself earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Though he didn’t win, it boosted his confidence to pursue another screenwriting gig. This one, “Hell or High Water,” earned Sheridan an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay.

“Sicario” and “Hell or High Water” came out in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2017, Sheridan struck gold again with “Wind River,” which he wrote and directed. By now, experts in the industry-recognized Sheridan’s clear skill with words. He’s said before that every single first draft of his gets filmed, with little to no notes or revisions.

Capitalizing on his newfound success, Taylor Sheridan boosted his net worth even more by writing the sequel to “Sicaro,” called “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Coincidentally, that was the same year that Paramount aired Sheridan’s Western drama “Yellowstone.”

By Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan had become a household name. He didn’t just write beautiful stories; he depicted authentic experiences based on his own life. Sheridan infused that authenticity into every film and TV series he wrote, including “The Last Cowboy,” “Without Remorse,” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” might be Sheridan’s last film for a while. He’s now secured a deal with Paramount to produce nine shows for the streamer, including new seasons of “Yellowstone” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” Other projects include “1883,” “1932,” “6666,” Bass Reeves,” “The Tulsa King,” “Land Man,” and “Lioness.”